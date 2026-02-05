The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Van Damme, Patel and Stanton launch The War Room

South Africa’s corporate affairs landscape is getting a new heavyweight player. Former MP and disinformation specialist Phumzile Van Damme, geopolitics strategist Khadija Patel, and award-winning communications leader Keri-Ann Stanton have launched The War Room — a new advisory offering designed to help organisations navigate today’s era of risk, disruption, and reputational volatility.

Launching February 2026, with client engagements opening from March, The War Room provides strategic counsel across geopolitical risk, crisis response, reputation management, executive positioning and digital-era stakeholder communications.

“We are seeing geopolitical and economic risks top the list of challenges in the corporate affairs world,” says Patel. “Excos and Boards need answers, scenarios and context fast — which is where we come in.”

Van Damme adds: “I work with data first and foremost to isolate an issue. While we can offer pointed solutions in the moment, it’s about working with client teams to build a long-term plan in a digital-first world.”

Stanton says: “The War Room is built for leaders who need clarity at speed — where policy shifts, public sentiment, and digital crises can reshape an organisation overnight. In fact this has moved so fast we already signed our first client in December, ahead of our launch.”

People moves

Dentsu SSA doubles down on business transformation with key appointments

Dentsu SSA has announcd the appointment of Ansa Leighton-Buys and Matthew Landon to its Business Transformation (BX SSA) division.

Leighton-Buys joins dentsu SSA as a BX Consultant, bringing over 20 years of experience at the intersection of retail, marketing, and business transformation, helping organisations modernise their marketing capabilities, operating models, and customer engagement strategies in line with evolving consumer expectations.

Matthew Landon is a seasoned business transformation consultant with over 15 years of experience driving growth across Banking & Financial Services, Online Gaming, B2B, and FMCG sectors. Underpinned by an entrepreneurial mindset as a former platform founder, Matthew specialises in navigating complex digital ecosystems to optimise first-party data strategies and performance media. Having called South Africa home for over two decades, he blends global strategic perspectives with deep local insights.

Johan Walters, BX & DX strategy lead said: “We have been intentional about building a transformation team with depth, rigour, and real‑world experience. Ansa and Matthew strengthen this ambition and bring valuable expertise that will help our clients accelerate meaningful progress.”

New executive director for Corruption Watch

Lebogang Ramafoko has been appointed as the new executive director of Corruption Watch (CW), leading the organisation since January 2026. She succeeds Karam Singh, with the board having utilized interim leadership in the interim.

Business moves

IAS Masterclasses now offer CPD points for agency professionals

The Independent Agency Search and Selection Company runs a monthly masterclass series that has become a familiar fixture, valued for its practical insight, global perspective and ability to spark honest conversation across the client-agency divide.

Now, the programme has taken a significant step forward. Agency professionals attending IAS masterclasses are eligible to claim Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points for the first time, extending a benefit previously available only to marketers.

CPD points, awarded by the Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), are a formal measure of ongoing learning required to maintain professional designations such as Chartered Marketer, and align the profession with international standards.

“Our masterclasses are built to support better working relationships between marketers and agencies,” says Tebatso Masete, project director at IAS. “From an operational perspective, CPD accreditation adds real structure to that learning. It ensures the time spent engaging with these sessions is formally recognised, particularly for agency professionals who haven’t previously had access to this pathway.”

IAS runs around 10 masterclasses a year, with each session independently assessed by MASA based on topic, presenter and audience relevance. This year’s programme kicks off with insights from the 2025 AdForum Global Summit, followed by a marketer perspectives session in March. June brings a special edition celebrating 20 years of IAS masterclasses, featuring highlights from that year’s AdForum Summit. In August, an AI debate will ask whether the technology has lived up to its promise.

Woolworths’ MyDifference is redefining loyalty through data, personalisation and purpose

Since its introduction last year, Woolworths’ MyDifference loyalty programme has marked a significant shift in how the retailer rewards, engages and builds long-term relationships with its customers, moving beyond traditional points-based loyalty to a more personalised, transparent and insight-led model.

Evolving from the long-running WRewards, which the brand ran for more than 20 years, MyDifference reflects a strategic rethink of loyalty at Woolworths. It combines digital innovation, data-driven personalisation and purpose-led giving into a single, seamless platform that delivers enhanced value for customers while supporting sustainable business growth.

The programme reinforces Woolworths’ customer-first philosophy, using customer insight to shape more relevant rewards and experiences.

At the heart of MyDifference is the creation of a more unified and accurate customer profile, bringing together data from WRewards, MySchool, Woolworths Online and, where relevant, Woolworths Financial Services. This marks an important step in addressing challenges associated with legacy profiles, giving customers greater visibility and control over their details via the Woolworths app, while laying the foundation for stronger, more trusted customer relationships over time.

“MyDifference allows us to tap into the depth of insight within our customer base and turn that understanding into real value,” said Charlene van Zyl, customer and loyalty director at Woolworths. “By listening more closely to our customers, we’re able to build stronger relationships and deliver rewards and experiences that are genuinely aligned to their needs and preferences.”

Standard Bank Private and NIROX Foundation build on four decades of supporting South African arts

Standard Bank has partnered with the NIROX Foundation Park to bring you the NIROX Concert Series, proudly brought to you by Standard Bank Private.

The partnership brings a year-long programme of Afro-Soul-Jazz performances, an extension to the bank’s more than 40-year commitment to supporting the arts in South Africa.

Head of brand and marketing at Standard Bank Private, Keno Smith, says, “We’re thrilled to be an official partner to this exciting music programme. The collaboration is a natural fit for the bank, which has been a proud champion of the arts for more than four decades. Standard Bank continues to play a meaningful and substantial role in supporting artists, festivals, and cultural institutions that help shape Africa’s creative identity. This partnership therefore reinforces our commitment and recognises the importance of lived cultural experiences in enriching people’s lives.”

The Joburg Film Festival unveils 2026 programme

The Joburg Film Festival (JFF), in partnership with MultiChoice Group a CANAL+ company, has revealed its official 2026 programme; a powerful, globally curated selection that positions the festival firmly at the intersection of African storytelling and international cinema excellence.

Running from 3 – 8 March 2026, the festival will present over 60 curated films, including 40 fiction feature films, 18 non-fiction feature films, 65 short films including 9 student works, selected from 691 submissions spanning Africa, Europe, the USA, South America, the UK, Asia and the Middle East. Screenings will take place at various cinemas across Johannesburg.

Guided by the 2026 theme ‘Feel The Frame’, this year’s programme celebrates not only stories, but the craft of filmmaking itself, from performance and sound to form, structure and visual language. Beyond screenings, festival-goers can look forward to premieres, red-carpet moments, filmmaker Q&As, panels, networking events and exclusive masterclasses.

Find out more information on the Joburg Film Festival here.

TakealotNOW expands to Durban

South African consumers increasingly expect speed and convenience from online shopping, with over half of urban shoppers preferring same-day or instant delivery for essentials and electronics.

In response, TakealotNOW, the on-demand delivery service from South Africa’s largest online retailer, has launched in Durban, giving customers access to thousands of products delivered in minutes via the Mr D app. The service now covers Morningside, Berea, Westville, and parts of Durban North, marking TakealotNOW’s first expansion into KwaZulu-Natal.

Durban shoppers can use TakealotNOW by selecting “Get it Now” on eligible products in the Takealot app or by visiting the TakealotNOW store within the Mr D app. TakealotMORE members receive unlimited free TakealotNOW deliveries as part of their R99-per-month subscription.

This launch is part of TakealotNOW’s rapid national expansion as on-demand shopping gains momentum in South Africa.

Niger’s Zamani Telecom chooses Hayo as exclusive Partner for A2P monetisation and SMS firewall

Hayo , a global innovator in digital solutions, has been selected by Zamani Telecom, a leading mobile network operator in Niger, as its exclusive partner for A2P monetisation and SMS firewall solutions.

Hayo will test, identify and prevent fraud across Zamani’s traffic to increase profitability, sustainability and trust within its A2P SMS business. It will also roll out innovative pricing strategies to increase traffic volumes and prioritise high-value OTT segments.

Zamani Telecom, formerly Orange Niger, serves more than three million customers in Niger. It offers fixed, mobile and Internet services across the country. Its mission is to provide access to digital technology and support the growth and diversity of Niger’s digital economy.

Microsoft AI Tour South Africa: Drive real business transformation with 4Sight Automated Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption continues to progress in the workplace and deliver meaningful impact and intelligence across business processes – the era of AI and human collaboration is here.

“AI is reshaping how organisations operate. Advances in AI supercomputing and agentic AI are moving work beyond manual coordination into intelligent, multi‑agent ecosystems that can adapt, decide and act” explains Tertius Zitzke, CEO at 4Sight Holdings.

“Cloud and edge computing have evolved into practical hybrid architectures. AIoT and smart infrastructure are enabling connected cities and industrial automation. Cybersecurity and digital trust are no longer optional; they are foundational.”

Against this backdrop, Zitzke says the reality facing businesses in every sector is that failing to adopt intelligent automation and AI orchestration risks losing relevance in a world that is accelerating. “Investing in AI is no longer a question of ‘if’, but ‘where and how’.”

The most profound impact of AI will happen inside everyday workflows, accelerating the path to becoming a Frontier Firm – a new organisational model for the AI era that is human-led but AI-operated, designed to scale intelligence as easily as cloud computing scales infrastructure.

“The challenge facing businesses is how to implement the right solution, a process that starts by choosing an AI‑first partner who can convert strategy into tangible outcomes, fast, by mapping the evolution of AI to business realities,” continues Zitzke.

Introducing Salute SA: The new event support powerhouse, taking every occasion to the next level

‘Wow’ your clients and enchant their guests with the latest in uber-stylish party must-haves! Salute SA is offering event companies the chance to add glam, style and fun to any event with their stunning tequila fountains and unforgettably beautiful cocktail walls – the first of their kind in South Africa. These high-impact, visually striking focal points blend aesthetics and interaction, transforming guests’ experiences into something extraordinary and delightful.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2020, Salute SA has been offering superior, reliable event support along with its bar innovations.

Salute SA’s director, Adam Chaskalson, says, “We are very proud to have rapidly become the market leader in event support, anchored by a hugely experienced mobile bar and cocktail offering that has reshaped the local event bar landscape. At a time when the industry was craving something new, Salute didn’t simply enter the market – we disrupted it, with ideas and experiences that had never been seen before locally,” he says.

Qatar Airways launches its first-ever digital destination in Fortnite

Qatar Airways unveiled its first-ever digital destination, ‘QVerse Island’ in Fortnite, one of the world’s most popular digital environments. QVerse Island reimagines the capital of Qatar, Doha, by offering travellers a new, immersive way to explore the city while engaging with the airline’s brand experience.

The game starts at Hamad International Airport where players can interact with Sama, Qatar Airways’ digital cabin crew and explore various locations, including ‘The ORCHARD’. Once on the island, players will take on fun-packed, mission-based challenges guided by Sama, across Doha’s landmarks and other iconic attractions. The island is also studded with hidden spots for players to uncover ‘golden tickets’ that unlock the chance to win travel rewards and flights.

Sama is a prominent digital figure across Qatar Airways’ platforms who plays a central role as the in-world guide in QVerse Island. Her presence in Fortnite strengthens the continuity of Qatar Airways’ digital identity.

Making moves

Thousands of walkers bring hope and comfort to those affected by cancer

Proceeds from the entries in a record field of around 20 000 participants in the 2025 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa will raise the levels of support and treatment for patients from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and through the Karoo.

The region is served by the three cancer organisations selected in 2025 – Siyavuka for Kids, Project Flamingo, and Reach for Recovery.

“The 2026 ‘United by Unique’ theme of World Cancer day truly captures the spirit of the Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer, which brings together people from all walks of life united in the fight to support those affected by cancer,” said Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.

Funds raised will also provide silicone prostheses for women who have had mastectomies through Reach for Recovery.

The 2026 Algoa FM Big Walk for Cancer presented by Isuzu Motors South Africa will be held on Saturday, October 31, with physical walks in George, Gqeberha and Kugompo City (formerly East London).

Legacy returns as Cape Town’s premier ballroom extravaganze hosts Love Pride Ball

On Saturday, LEGACY returns to The Old Biscuit Mill to kick-off the 2026 cultural calendar with the Love Pride Ball. Now entering its fourth year with over 25 productions to its name, LEGACY has established itself not merely as an event, but as the architectural backbone of Cape Town’s queer Ballroom community – a space where the hierarchy is respected, the competition is strictly adjudicated, and the culture is preserved.

While mainstream media (through shows like Pose and Legendary) has recently popularised the aesthetic of Ballroom globally, the movement in South Africa is grounded in necessity rather than trend. The South African scene is not a replication of the American format, but a distinct evolution of it.

The event is produced by Edition Events, a female-led agency that has become a pivotal player in Cape Town’s creative economy. Known for bridging the gap between underground subcultures and professional production standards, Edition Events focuses on cultural stewardship.

Their approach ensures that while the event attracts brand partners and media attention, the integrity of the source culture is never compromised. Léa Debbah, founder of Edition Events and co-organiser of LEGACY alongside Ballroom consultant Rori Bingham 007 (former father of the House of Le Cap 2020-2025), says the mission is simple: to match the community’s energy with the right environment.

Tickets:Available online via Quicket & at the door