[PRESS OFFICE] Dentsu X has launched the Creator Catalyst for Africa, strengthening its position as one of the continent’s most connected media networks, with teams on the ground who understand how influence really works across African cultures, platforms and communities.

Creator behaviour in Africa has shifted quickly. People now discover products, trends, and experiences from creators before they do from brands. The largest sector of this influence comes from nano and micro creators, not celebrities. Communities trust voices who feel local, relevant, and consistent.

The gap for brands is simple: creator activity is everywhere, but results are unpredictable.

At the same time, Africa’s creator economy has become one of the fastest growing in the world. Projections indicate it could reach $17.84 billion US dollars by 2030, growing at about 28.5 percent annually. With such rapid expansion, both creators and brands now need clearer systems, better guidance, and more reliable ways to work together.

The Creator Catalyst is designed to fix that. It helps brands choose creators who influence decisions, work with them early enough to shape ideas, and measure the impact clearly.

Choosing creators who move people

Africa’s creator landscape is driven by community. The creators who drive behaviour are often those with thousands of followers, not millions. They are closer to culture and more trusted.

Dentsu uses its Creator and Trends Studio alongside Merkury, the group’s people‑based identity platform. Merkury helps brands understand who a creator truly reaches by linking real audience behaviour, interests, and signals, rather than relying on follower counts.

This means brands can choose creators based on influence that exists, not influence that appears on paper.

Work with creators early, not as an afterthought

African culture shifts fast. A trend can start on TikTok in Johannesburg and reach Lagos within days. Creators see these shifts long before traditional research or brand processes catch up.

The Catalyst encourages brands to involve creators at the beginning of the idea, not at the end. When creators help shape the direction, the work feels natural in people’s feeds and has a better chance of landing. When creators are brought in later, audiences can feel the disconnect immediately.

Connecting creator influence with tangible results

Most brands still struggle to show what creator work delivers. Engagement metrics alone do not prove whether people bought, visited, or changed their minds.

Dentsu solves this using its ICON framework supported by COPO, the group’s cross‑platform measurement layer. COPO helps track what happens after someone sees creator content, even when behaviour moves across multiple platforms. It gives brands a clearer view of which creators drive awareness, store visits, or online sales, and which do not.

In Africa’s blended retail environment this matters. A single creator video can lead to an online purchase, a WhatsApp enquiry and an in‑store visit within the same week. COPO brings these signals together in a way that marketers can understand and act on.

Proof that structure works: dentsu’s School of Influence

The Creator Catalyst designed and built on dentsu’s earlier work developing creators themselves. The dentsu School of Influence (DSOI), first launched in South Africa in 2024, as a world‑first initiative to help emerging African creators professionalise their craft.

It provided structured training, ethical and commercial grounding, and the confidence to work with brands in a more consistent, transparent way. Over time, the model proved successful and scaled across the continent, reinforcing that African creators thrive when given proper guidance, mentorship, and practical frameworks.

As DSOI expanded into additional African markets, the pattern was the same everywhere: once creators received structure and support, the content became more grounded and credible, engagement became more meaningful and brands saw clearer commercial impact.

This creator‑development backbone demonstrated a simple truth: when creators have structure, results follow. It prepared the ground for the Creator Catalyst, which now brings the same level of systemisation to the brand side, helping marketers find the right creators, involve them early, and measure what happens next.

Connected approach

Together, DSOI and the Creator Catalyst form a connected approach: one builds capable, confident creators, and the other gives brands the tools to collaborate with them effectively and transparently.

“Influence in Africa is built and grown on trust and community. Brands cannot rely on guesswork anymore. The Creator Catalyst gives marketers a practical way to find the creators who matter, work with them early and measure their impact properly. With tools like Merkury and COPO, and our teams across the continent, we can turn creator influence into meaningful growth rather than noise,” said Marcel Swain, MD dentsu X.

The Creator Catalyst forms part of dentsu’s wider approach to connecting media, culture and commerce in ways that reflect the realities of African consumers and the opportunities in a fast-growing creator economy.