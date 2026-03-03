The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Entries open for the 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

Marking a defining milestone in its local journey, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award returns to South Africa for its fifth year, continuing to spotlight the visionaries who are reshaping industries and driving meaningful change. Entries for the 2026 edition of the award will open from 2 March to 12 April.

Recognised as one of the most esteemed accolades for female founders and CEOs globally, the award invites women entrepreneurs who are ready to elevate their businesses, expand their visibility and join a powerful global community to enter.

At the heart of Bold by Veuve Clicquot, the Bold Woman Award celebrates women who don’t just build successful companies but who lead with audacity and purpose, echoing the pioneering spirit of Madame Clicquot herself.

To enter the Bold Woman Award, candidates must be founders or CEOs of a company for more than five years, have demonstrated transformation and evolution in their field, and supported growth for at least two years while maintaining an ethical approach to business.

To qualify for the Bold Future Award, candidates must be the founders or CEOs of a company that has been in existence for less than five years.

An expert jury will select three finalists in each category. These finalists will be invited to the Bold Woman Award ceremony on 15 July 2026.

Business leaders and role models who are ready to be recognised for their remarkable success are invited to enter the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award here.

Zanele Potelwa nominated as Best TV Presenter at 2026 SAFTAs

Radio and television trailblazer, Zanele Potelwa, has been nominated for Best TV Presenter at the 19th South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), a powerful recognition of one of South Africa’s most dynamic and well-loved voices in entertainment.

A true multi-hyphenate – radio and TV Host, MC, voice artist, DJ and actress – Zanele continues set alight airwaves, socials, stages and dance floors across Mzansi with her unmistakable energy, authenticity and versatility.

As co-host of 5FM’s flagship 5 Drive show alongside Nick Archibald, Yanga Mjoli and Jude van Wyk, Zanele leads one of the country’s most loved radio experiences that turns daily commutes into a pumping music and trending conversation VIBE – one that moves audiences across the nation.

On television she brings warmth and sparkle to mornings across the country as a presenter on Expresso on S3, one of South Africa’s most popular lifestyle and entertainment programmes.

Zanele’s influence extends far beyond studio walls. She is a sought-after master of ceremonies, a commanding live performer and a trusted voice on major stages, consistently representing a new generation of South African talent with confidence and flair.

Bookmark categories reimagined

This year’s Bookmark Awards categories and criteria have been reimagined to reflect how digital work actually operates today — moving to a business ecosystem approach that emphasises impact, innovation and integration across the value chain.

The new structure is digital-first and future-forward, designed to recognise work that not only leads creatively, but drives measurable change within the broader digital landscape.

Before you hit ‘submit’, make sure you double-check your category and criteria — this is your moment to shine, and the details matter.

Digital is no longer a niche discipline — it sits at the centre of how brands are built, experienced, and measured. The Bookmarks is at the forefront of how creativity and innovation is conceived, executed, and judged across today’s digital ecosystem.

The refreshed Categories & Criteria are structured according to the role digital plays within a brand or business — from building strong digital foundations to driving communication, connection, innovation, and measurable impact.

We’ve retained the existing category codes, with only one or two new additions, so you’ll still find familiar references on the entry portal.

Please reach out to us if you need assistance navigating the refreshed categories: thebookmarks@iabsa.net

SCOPEN Africa Decade Awards celebrate the industry’s most consistent performers

Nedbank’s Khensani Nobanda, Joe Public and Carat have been named among SCOPEN Africa’s inaugural Decade Award winners, recognising sustained excellence across ten years of industry performance data. SCOPEN marked its tenth anniversary in South Africa with the announcement at a celebration held in Johannesburg on 24 February 2026.

The trophies honour professionals and agencies whose performance has remained consistently strong across six biennial editions of the AGENCY SCOPE study since its local launch in 2016. Rather than rewarding short-term success, the Decade Awards recognise credibility built over time through peer respect, client experience and competitor opinion.

Top 5 Most Admired Marketers of the Decade

Khensani Nobanda Doug Place Sydney Mbhele Thulani Sibeko Nontokozo Madonsela

Top 5 Most Admired Creative Agency Professionals of the Decade

Pepe Marais Xolisa Dyeshana Fran Luckin Sbu Sitole Peter Khouri

Top 5 Most Admired Media Agency Professionals of the Decade

Chris Botha Celia Collins Merissa Himraj Wayne Bishop Lerina Bierman

Most Balanced Creative Agency of the Decade: Joe Public

Most Balanced Media Agency of the Decade: Carat

Joe Public voted Most Balanced Creative Agency of the Decade

Joe Public is both humbled and honoured to have been voted Most Balanced Creative Agency of the Decade at the inaugural SCOPEN Africa Decade Awards.

The accolade recognises ten years of consistent performance in Agency Scope research (2016–2026), measured across market perception, client results and competitor opinion. Joe Public ranked first overall for sustained, all-round excellence.

Co-chief creative Officers Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana were ranked the #1 and #2 Most Admired Creative Agency Professionals of the Decade, based on aggregate industry recognition. Additionally, one of Joe Public’s leading and long-standing clients, Nedbank’s Group Chief Marketing Officer, Khensani Nobanda was awarded Marketer of the Decade.

In the latest 2025 Agency Scope report, Joe Public was also named South Africa’s Most Attractive and Most Ideal Agency to Work With. When marketers were asked which businesses are best positioned to navigate digital transformation and AI, Joe Public was the only agency listed among the top five, alongside global technology leaders.

Growth in creativity places Joe Public and its clients at the top of the 2025 Loeries Rankings

Joe Public has once again affirmed its position as one of Africa and the Middle East’s most formidable creative agencies, sweeping the 2025 Loeries Rankings with 11 Number One positions, a rare achievement that reflects both exceptional individual talent and sustained client success.

Beyond agency accolades, the rankings underscore the power of long-term, trust-based partnerships. Joe Public clients Chicken Licken, Nedbank and AbInBev ranked among the Top 4 most awarded brands at the 2025 Loeries, reinforcing the agency’s belief that enduring creativity is built through consistency, cultural insight, and shared ambition.

“These rankings belong as much to our clients as they do to our people,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public. “Chicken Licken, Nedbank, and AB InBev are brands led by courageous teams who believe in creativity as a growth driver. When that belief is mutual, the work doesn’t just perform, it leads.”

PR Worx ranked South Africa’s #1 PR agency for 2026

PR Worx has been ranked the number one public relations agency in South Africa for 2026 following an independent nationwide survey of 13,200 corporate clients.

The survey, conducted by Town Press and managed by Egoliprospects, targeted marketing directors, CEOs, brand managers, and communications leads who have worked directly with PR agencies over the past three years. A total of 1 200 verified responses formed the final dataset.

Respondents were asked to evaluate agencies based on strategic thinking, media relations strength, reporting transparency, crisis management capability, return on investment, and overall satisfaction. According to the published rankings, PR Worx secured the top position among South Africa’s leading agencies.

Madelain Roscher, CEO and Founder of PR Worx, says, “Being named South Africa’s number one PR agency is deeply humbling. It’s also validation of something we’ve always believed and lived: that reputations are built through relentless professionalism, strategic acuity, and showing up when it matters most.”

Star nominees announced for the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards

The stage is set for South Africa’s most anticipated culinary celebration as the nominees for the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards are revealed. Taking place on Monday 23 March 2026 at the iconic Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town, this prestigious event will honour the restaurants and chefs that define excellence in South African dining.

The following restaurants have been shortlisted for their outstanding contributions to South African dining: