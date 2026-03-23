There have been some thoughts within the creative space that AI will entirely replace human creativity. This implication suggests a future devoid of diverse perspectives and insights.

AI is fundamentally incapable of generating original insight. Rather, its strength lies in helping doing research, the content or data of which must be verified against credible sources.

The emergence of AI is not intended to substitute human intellect but to significantly reduce the time allocated to research or the initial stages of brainstorming.

I have reviewed numerous articles detailing the optimal use of tools like ChatGPT for writing.

Some proponents believe that instructing a machine to write “like a human” or adopt a “human voice” will produce appropriate content. What they overlook is that ChatGPT is not sentient and therefore cannot genuinely mimic human experience, tone, or voice and personality or brand identity.

Humanised communications

The distinctiveness of writers and creatives lies in the multiplicity of our tones and our voices. These are characteristics AI cannot replicate. Furthermore, our strength as creatives stems from our varied thought processes and divergent life experiences, which are the very elements that shape and mould our creative work.

Essentially, AI does not perform the tasks that are inherently human; instead, it amplifies the work we already do. AI does not conceive original ideas, but it merely compiles and refines existing content or data, making it highly effective for research purposes alone.

This synthesised information should not be mistaken for insight, as it is simply a repackaging of data readily accessible on internet platforms.

Integrated communications

The integration of AI into public relations marks a significant inflection point, not a looming obsolescence for human creativity. Public relations professionals must reject the notion that AI can ever fully replicate the core elements of successful communication.

Our distinctive strength remains the multiplicity of our voices and different perspectives.

Many brands are losing their distinctive voice and core identity. And this erosion is largely attributable to the rapid advancement of AI and other sophisticated technologies that can manipulate and generate information at scale.

As these tools become more integrated into content creation and communication strategies, there’s a risk of homogenisation, where authentic brand identity is replaced by algorithmically optimised and soulless output.

Is for this reason that as PR professionals, we need to acknowledge that the role of communication in this new technological revolution must profoundly change. The media landscape is no longer dominated by one-way broadcast models, but it has evolved into a dynamic, digital space where individual people are empowered with a voice and the means to use it.

Communications in digital era

Digital media is the critical intersection where brands and the public now interact. Platforms like social media are not just distribution channels, but they are interactive arenas. Here, both brands and the public use these tools to amplify their messages, engage in dialogue, and influence perceptions.

From a PR perspective, the challenge is for the brand to harness the power of AI for efficiency while simultaneously prioritising human creativity, authenticity, and ethical communication. This will ensure their voice remains clear, distinct, and trustworthy amid the noise.

In a media landscape dominated by interactive digital platforms, brands must ensure their communication is not just optimised but humanised. The future of effective public relations hinges on a symbiotic relationship in which AI handles the data and scale.

At the same time, human creativity, empathy, and ethical judgement remain firmly in control of the message and the conversations.

Donald Makhafola is a communications and public relations consultant. He writes in his personal capacity.