TikTok has released TikTok Next 2026, its sixth annual global trend forecast, revealing how audiences are shifting away from passive consumption towards more intentional, emotionally driven engagement and what this means for brands looking to stay relevant in the year ahead.

The report introduces ‘irreplaceable instinct as the defining cultural theme for 2026, signalling a renewed focus on connection, curiosity, and presence. These are human qualities that technology can amplify but never replace.

As South Africans navigate economic pressure, cultural change and evolving priorities, data shows audiences are actively seeking meaning, authenticity and value in how they engage, discover and shop.

With a global community of over one billion users, TikTok continues to be where culture is shaped in real-time, powered by AI-driven insights and brought to life through human creativity, conversation, and community.

You can view the full global TikTok Next forecast here.

Three trend signals shaping 2026

Reali-TEA: Fantasy is fading in favour of real connection

This reflects a shift toward honesty, relatability, and shared reality, with communities bonding over unfiltered life moments rather than polished perfection. Audiences embrace authenticity over escapism, sharing real stories, humour, and emotion as a way to navigate everyday life together.

Brands that listen closely and reflect how people truly feel will earn trust and relevance.

Curiosity detours

TikTok has become a powerful discovery engine, where users arrive with intent but leave with new ideas, interests, and unexpected paths to brands through search, comments, and creators. Discovery on TikTok is non-linear.

Users explore interests through unexpected cultural intersections, niche communities, and creator-led journeys, creating multiple entry points for brands to be discovered beyond their core category.

Emotional ROI

Purchase decisions are increasingly driven by meaning, community validation, and trusted tastemakers. Consumers may use AI for information, but they turn to TikTok for the human context that brings confidence and joy to buying decisions.

Shoppers are redefining what is “essential”, prioritising emotional return on investment and rewarding brands that clearly justify the reason to buy.

Fashion and retail culture

This shift is already playing out on TikTok in South Africa, particularly within fashion and retail culture. A recent example is the rise of the “workwear bag” trend, where practical tote bags are gaining traction on TikTok through reviews, styling videos and word-of-mouth recommendations from creators.

What might once have been an everyday functional item became a cultural talking point, driven by real-time discovery and community validation on the platform.

At the same time, local creators are increasingly shaping purchase decisions by spotlighting their favourite South African clothing and accessory brands, while offering candid, constructive feedback.

Creators such as Sibongile Mafu and RetailbyVuyo regularly review both local and international brands, discuss affordability and quality, and openly call for more inclusive sizing. This creator-led dialogue reflects a broader movement toward intentional shopping, where audiences look beyond aesthetics to value alignment, practicality, and representation.

“By 2026, the way people engage online will continue to deepen. Users are increasingly following their curiosity, exploring content with more intention, and expecting real value in return for their time,” says Jochen Bischoff, head of Global Business Solutions, Africa, for TikTok.

Culture evolves in real time

“For brands on TikTok, this creates an opportunity to move beyond visibility toward meaningful participation: showing up in ways that feel timely, culturally connected and useful. The brands that win will be the ones building on what already works, combining human insight with smarter AI tools and richer data to create content that feels relevant, responsive, and genuinely worth engaging with.”

TikTok is where culture evolves in real time, where people explore identity, redefine value and discover what matters next. As 2026 unfolds, brands are encouraged to sharpen what makes them human: listen deeply, create with intention, and show up authentically.

By doing so, brands can stop reacting to trends and instead partner with the platform to lead culture forward, turning insight into impact and curiosity into connection.