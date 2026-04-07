Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award marks 5 years in South Africa

Strong impact across industries and global integration

Winners demonstrate measurable business growth and global expansion

Award functions as a growth platform—not just recognition

For five years, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award in South Africa has illuminated a new era of leadership – one where ambition meets measurable impact. What began as a celebration of entrepreneurial audacity has evolved into an international legacy: women building businesses that scale beyond borders, transform communities and challenge entire industries.

With entries now open for the 2026 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, closing on 12 April, a new cohort of founders are invited to step forward and join this growing global network of Bold leaders.

Now in its 54th year globally, the award was created in honour of Madame Clicquot, who took the helm of the Maison in 1805 at the age of 27 and revolutionised the entire champagne industry. In South Africa, that pioneering spirit has taken powerful root.

Since launching locally in 2021, eight leaders across the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award categories have joined the global Bold network. From tourism and homeware to energy, agriculture, law and maritime, they are building businesses while reshaping their respective industries.

As South Africa marks five years of celebrating the Bold, the legacy is clear – it’s one defined by meaningful growth and lasting impact.

Bold Woman Award 2022 Winner: Gugu Sithole (Glamping Adventures)

Since winning in 2022, Glamping Adventures has evolved from entry-level experiences into a multi-tiered luxury travel brand operating across mid-range and high-end segments. The company has achieved consistent double-digit growth, with visitor numbers increasing by over 10% year-on-year.

It has expanded into corporate incentive travel, curated bush retreats and outbound international tourism. In 2025, Gugu launched the first Glamping Expo in Africa, positioning the sector within the broader tourism economy.

“Winning gave me credibility that continues to open doors,” she reflects. “It positioned me as a thought leader in luxury, sustainable travel.”

Bold Future Award 2022 Winner: Captain Londy Ngcobo (Global Maritime Youth/Womaritime Experts)

In the male-dominated maritime sector, Captain Londy Ngcobo has shifted from passion-led impact to structured scale. Since 2022, her ventures have matured into a multi-layered ecosystem spanning consulting, non-profit impact and knowledge-sharing platforms.

“The award accelerated my credibility and shortened the ‘prove it’ cycle with decision-makers,” she says. Her focus now is on building systems that outlast her as a founder.

Bold Woman Award 2023 Winner: Claire Blanckenberg (Reel Gardening)

For Claire Blanckenberg, winning in 2023 marked a watershed moment for both her and Reel Gardening. “The entrepreneurial journey is full of highs and lows,” she reflects. “Winning the Bold Woman Award validated the effort invested in building our business and afforded us invaluable recognition on a global stage.”

The award catalysed new partnerships and opportunities, reinforcing her position in the food security and home cultivation space.

On a personal level, it instilled renewed confidence and clarity of purpose. “It reaffirmed my belief in empowering women within the workplace and beyond.”

Bold Future Award 2023 Winner: Zama Ngcobo (WMN Attorneys Inc.)

Since winning, Zama Ngcobo has taken a deliberate approach to growth. As WMN Attorneys marks its five-year milestone, the firm has strategically streamlined its structure while expanding its global collaboration footprint.

“It’s done wonders for the WMN brand,” she notes. “I’ve had lawyers from around the world reach out to collaborate.”

Her presence in the Bold network reflects a shift within professional services – visibility paired with responsibility.

Bold Woman Award 2024 Winner: Morongwe ‘Mo’ Mokone (Mo’s Crib)

At the time of her win, Mo’s Crib had approximately 40,000 social media followers. Today, the proudly South African homeware brand is approaching 100,000 across platforms.

The award elevated its credibility in retail and investor conversations and unlocked international exposure, including pitching at Startup Night Africa in The Hague. “It’s the kind of door that might otherwise have taken years to open,” says Mo.

Bold Future Award 2024 Winner: Refilwe Sebothoma (Hakem Energies)

Hakem Energies has scaled from two LPG Box sites to five operational sites across multiple provinces since 2024. Refilwe has strengthened governance and long-term sustainability strategy as her clean cooking initiatives expand access to affordable energy.

“Energy transition in Africa cannot only be about carbon metrics,” she says. “It must be about eradicating energy poverty.”

She recalls being recognised in Zurich by someone who knew her from Veuve Clicquot, a valuable reminder that impact, when paired with exposure, travels.

Bold Woman Award 2025 Winner: Retang Phaahla (Setšong Tea Crafters)

Following her 2025 win, Setšong Tea Crafters expanded into over 150 retail doors nationwide, securing partnerships with several of South Africa’s leading retailers. The brand completed its first export order to the United States for Amazon USA, with further conversations underway in Japan and the UK. Revenue is projected to increase by 45% year-on-year.

“Winning wasn’t just personal validation,” Retang says. “It was global recognition of an African story rooted in indigenous knowledge.”

Bold Future Award 2025 Winner: Dr Phindile Msomi (Hazile Group)

Since receiving the award, Hazile Group has strengthened its positioning in climate-smart agriculture and water innovation and deepened sustainability partnerships. “We’ve seen a notable increase in partnership enquiries,” she says. “The award validated the seriousness of our work.”

Her focus now centres on scalable models addressing food and water security systemically.

Carrying the legacy forward

The Bold Woman Award in South Africa reflects businesses scaling revenue, entering export markets, securing capital and expanding across borders. Across sectors, a common thread unites them: boldness not as bravado, but as responsibility.

As part of the global Bold by Veuve Clicquot initiative spanning 27 countries, this cohort contributes to a dynamic international ecosystem connected through the Bold Open Data Base.

As the award marks its fifth year locally, businesswomen are invited to step forward and join a legacy that continues to open doors and redefine female leadership. Entries are now open via https://www.boldopendatabase.com and close on 12 April 2026, with the award ceremony taking place on 15t July 2026 in Johannesburg.