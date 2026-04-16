Most organisations are stuck in the ‘pilot trap’

The main barrier is poor data readiness, not technology

Companies focus too much on low-impact ‘table stakes’ AI

Leadership and organisational capability are crucial

A clear playbook separates successful AI adopters

In a low-growth economy where expanding revenue is challenging, organisations are under increasing pressure to unlock efficiencies and do more with less. Consider a major South African bank that recently celebrated a successful AI-powered fraud detection pilot.

Results were impressive: faster detection, fewer false positives, measurable savings. Leadership was energised. Yet eighteen months later, the system still operates in the same contained environment it was built for – the pilot never became a platform.

This is not a cautionary tale about one bank. It is the story of enterprise AI in South Africa right now – playing out in financial services, retail, mining and telecommunications, year after year. And in an economy defined by constrained growth, rising operational costs, load shedding-disrupted infrastructure and a shrinking pool of skilled technology professionals, the consequences of stalled AI scale are far more pronounced.

Accenture’s research paints a striking picture. Across multiple studies surveying thousands of executives globally, a consistent paradox emerges: more than 63% of organisations plan to increase AI investment, yet only 8% have successfully scaled multiple strategic AI initiatives enterprise-wide.

The other 92% are running the same experiment on a loop – refining pilots, celebrating incremental wins and wondering why transformation feels perpetually out of reach.

The problem is not ambition. It is not even technology. Most organisations are simply optimising for the wrong thing.

The pilot trap

There is a seductive logic to AI pilots. They are contained, measurable and low-risk. But they are also insulated from the complexity of the real enterprise – fragmented data, legacy infrastructure, competing priorities and human resistance. When a pilot succeeds in isolation, it proves AI can work under ideal conditions. It does not prove AI can work at scale.

The core constraint, Accenture’s research shows, is low data readiness. Most enterprises run on siloed, inconsistently governed data. Unstructured data such as conversations, documents, and operational signals remains largely untapped despite containing the richest insight.

When the foundation is weak, models built in one unit cannot be reliably deployed in another. Each use case requires rebuilding from scratch, and the cost of scaling compounds with every iteration.

But infrastructure alone does not explain why scaling fails. The constraint may be structural, but addressing it is ultimately a leadership responsibility.

Strategic bets vs. table stakes

Table stakes – chatbots, automated reporting, basic process automation – deliver real but incremental value. They make existing processes faster and cheaper, but are typically easy to replicate and rarely differentiate. As a result, they improve efficiency without fundamentally shifting the competitive equation.

Strategic bets on the other hand target the core of a company’s value chain, where AI can fundamentally reshape how the business competes.

For South African enterprises, these are not abstract possibilities. In banking, scaling real-time fraud detection and payments automation across every transaction channel protects customer trust in a sector where it is hard won – a shift already made by 29% of banking institutions globally.

In insurance, AI-driven claims intake and fraud detection is accelerating payouts while cutting losses. In retail, demand forecasting can materially improve profitability in a high-cost, margin-sensitive environment.

And for mining companies, predictive maintenance and safety systems deployed at scale can reduce downtime and protect lives. These are not efficiency plays, but reinvention plays.

Companies that scale even one strategic bet are nearly three times more likely to exceed their ROI expectations from AI. The leverage is in going deeper on fewer, more consequential bets over having more pilots. Yet even the most advanced organisations, we refer to as front-runners, have only scaled 34% of their strategic bets.

Five imperatives that separate front-runners from the rest

Our research identifies five concrete imperatives that distinguish the 8% of companies successfully scaling AI from the 92% still stuck in pilot mode. Together, they form a practical playbook for enterprise-wide reinvention.

Lead with value

Front-runners do not invest in AI for technology’s sake. Every initiative is anchored to a specific business outcome: revenue growth, cost reduction, customer retention. This requires proactive CEO and board engagement, with clear value targets that the enterprise is held accountable for delivering.

Our research found that C-suite sponsorship makes AI success 2.4 times more likely. Without it, AI programmes drift toward activity rather than impact.

Reinvent talent and ways of working

The most important differentiator for successful AI scaling is not investment, it is talent maturity. Front-runners demonstrate talent maturity four times higher than companies still experimenting. This gap requires systematic, enterprise-wide capability building including upskilling across functions, developing human-AI collaboration models, and recruiting specialists in AI strategy, architecture and responsible deployment.

For South African organisations navigating a constrained talent pipeline, this means treating workforce transformation as seriously as technology investment.

Build a data and AI foundation.

Scaling AI without a strong data foundation is like building on sand. Front-runners invest early and deliberately in data infrastructure by consolidating siloed sources, improving data governance, and expanding their use of unstructured, synthetic and third-party data.

Industrialise and govern AI.

Moving from pilot to production requires operational discipline that most organisations have not yet developed. Front-runners build centralised AI operating models that standardise how models are deployed, monitored and improved across the enterprise.

They embed responsible AI practices not as a compliance exercise but as a trust-building mechanism that accelerates adoption.

Pursue agentic architecture

The next frontier of enterprise AI is not automation, it is orchestration. Agentic architecture refers to networks of AI agents that autonomously manage complex, multi-step business workflows: not just completing tasks, but coordinating across systems, making decisions and continuously optimising outcomes.

Early adopters are beginning to deploy AI agents to orchestrate more complex workflows, particularly in areas like customer operations, IT service management and supply chain coordination. Front-runners are already building the infrastructure required to support these more sophisticated systems.

The imperative ahead

The returns for organisations that successfully scale AI are both compelling and concrete: front-runners report gains of 13% in productivity, 12% in revenue, and 11% improvements in both customer experience and cost reduction within 18 months.

These are not aspirational figures but measurable outcomes of embedding AI into core operations. For organisations still confined to pilots, the cost of delay is rising – each quarter allows competitors to build advantage, while late movers face more expensive, large-scale transformation across data, talent and operating models.

The window to catch up is narrowing rapidly. For South African business leaders, the path forward is clear: move beyond pilots, focus on a few strategic bets and pursue them with full executive backing and enterprise-wide commitment.

Kgomotso Lebele is country managing director for Accenture, South Africa.