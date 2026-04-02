We’re seeking a high-performing sales executive to accelerate advertising revenue through strategic agency partnerships and TV sponsorships.

If you’re commercially sharp, well-connected and thrive in a target-driven media environment, this is your platform to shine. You will lead agency relationships, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver impactful cross-platform advertising and sponsorship solutions across television and digital.

POSITION: SALES EXECUTIVE: TV AGENCY PARTNERSHIPS

REPORTING TO: COMMERCIAL SALES DIRECTOR: TV BROADCAST

DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT

LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG

Key responsibilities

Develop and grow strategic relationships with advertising agencies & media planners

Pitch compelling, insight-led advertising packages and sponsorship solutions

Consistently achieve and exceed revenue targets

Drive new business acquisition and account growth

Present ratings, audience data, and post-campaign analytics and reports for clients

Negotiate commercial terms and close high-value deals

Monitor market trends and competitor activity

Cross-sell campaigns into other group platforms (print & digital) where relevant

What you bring

2–5 years’ experience in TV/media sales or agency account management

Strong understanding of media planning & buying ecosystems

Proven track record of revenue delivery

Exceptional presentation and negotiation skills

Established agency network (preferred)

Ambitious, results-driven, and commercially astute

Why join us?

Work with premium broadcast brands

Performance-driven rewards

High-visibility role with growth potential

Collaborative, fast-paced media environment

If you’re ready to elevate your sales career and make measurable impact, apply now and shape the future of advertising with us.

Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa

Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application.

Applications close 10 April 2026.