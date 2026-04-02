We’re seeking a high-performing sales executive to accelerate advertising revenue through strategic agency partnerships and TV sponsorships.
If you’re commercially sharp, well-connected and thrive in a target-driven media environment, this is your platform to shine. You will lead agency relationships, unlock new revenue streams, and deliver impactful cross-platform advertising and sponsorship solutions across television and digital.
POSITION: SALES EXECUTIVE: TV AGENCY PARTNERSHIPS
REPORTING TO: COMMERCIAL SALES DIRECTOR: TV BROADCAST
DEPARTMENT: ADVERTISING SALES DEPARTMENT
LOCATION: PARKTOWN, JOHANNESBURG
Key responsibilities
- Develop and grow strategic relationships with advertising agencies & media planners
- Pitch compelling, insight-led advertising packages and sponsorship solutions
- Consistently achieve and exceed revenue targets
- Drive new business acquisition and account growth
- Present ratings, audience data, and post-campaign analytics and reports for clients
- Negotiate commercial terms and close high-value deals
- Monitor market trends and competitor activity
- Cross-sell campaigns into other group platforms (print & digital) where relevant
What you bring
- 2–5 years’ experience in TV/media sales or agency account management
- Strong understanding of media planning & buying ecosystems
- Proven track record of revenue delivery
- Exceptional presentation and negotiation skills
- Established agency network (preferred)
- Ambitious, results-driven, and commercially astute
Why join us?
- Work with premium broadcast brands
- Performance-driven rewards
- High-visibility role with growth potential
- Collaborative, fast-paced media environment
If you’re ready to elevate your sales career and make measurable impact, apply now and shape the future of advertising with us.
Applications and CVs should be addressed to email: mediarecruitment@arena.africa
Please indicate the job title in the subject line of your application.
Applications close 10 April 2026.