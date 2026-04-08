Across Africa’s telecommunications sector, a quiet but decisive shift is underway. Operators are increasingly consolidating their technology environments, not as a matter of preference, but as a strategic response to mounting pressure on costs, rising customer expectations, and the complexity of modern networks.

In South Africa, where competition is intense and margins are under scrutiny, this trend is particularly evident as telcos balance the need to invest in next-generation capabilities while maintaining profitability.

One of the primary drivers of this consolidation is cost pressure. Telcos are operating in an environment where revenue growth is modest, yet infrastructure and spectrum investments remain significant. Maintaining multiple legacy systems, duplicated platforms, and fragmented vendor ecosystems is no longer sustainable.

Simplifying these environments allows operators to reduce operational expenditure, improve efficiency, and redirect investment towards innovation and customer experience.

Modernisation increasing

At the same time, network modernisation is accelerating. The transition to 5G, alongside the expansion of fibre and the growing importance of low-latency services, requires a fundamentally different approach to network architecture.

Traditional, hardware-centric networks are being replaced with more flexible, software-defined environments. This shift naturally lends itself to consolidation, as operators move away from siloed systems towards integrated, end-to-end platforms that can support dynamic service delivery.

Cloudification is another critical factor shaping this evolution. Telcos are increasingly adopting cloud-native principles, migrating core network functions and IT workloads to hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This enables greater scalability, faster deployment of services, and improved resilience.

sIn the South African context, where demand for digital services continues to grow across sectors such as financial services, retail, and public services, cloud-enabled networks provide the agility required to respond to changing market needs.

Rise of digital services

The rise of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and digital services further reinforces the need for consolidation. These technologies depend on interoperable, data-driven platforms capable of handling large volumes of real-time information.

Fragmented legacy systems often struggle to support these requirements, leading to inefficiencies and missed opportunities. By consolidating platforms and standardising architectures, telcos can create a more cohesive foundation for innovation, enabling new revenue streams while improving service quality.

Preparing for consolidation is not simply a technical exercise; it requires a holistic transformation that spans technology, processes, and operating models. One of the first steps is simplifying legacy stacks. This involves rationalising applications, decommissioning redundant systems, and aligning platforms to a clear architectural vision.

The goal is not only to reduce complexity, but also to create a foundation that is easier to scale and evolve.

Enable cloud-native networks

Platform consolidation follows naturally from this process. By bringing together disparate systems into unified platforms, telcos can streamline operations, improve data consistency, and enhance customer experiences.

This is particularly relevant in areas such as billing, customer relationship management and network operations, where fragmentation often leads to inefficiencies and service challenges.

Enabling cloud-native networks is another key area of focus. This includes adopting containerised network functions, implementing automation, and leveraging orchestration tools to manage complex environments.

Cloud-native approaches allow telcos to deploy services more quickly, respond to demand fluctuations, and improve overall network performance. For South African operators, this is essential in supporting both urban and underserved areas, where flexibility and scalability are critical.

Data and AI capabilities are also central to successful consolidation. As networks become more complex, the ability to extract insights from data becomes a competitive differentiator. Advanced analytics and AI can be used to optimise network performance, predict maintenance needs, personalise customer experiences, and detect fraud.

Clean data environments

However, these capabilities depend on clean, integrated data environments, which consolidation helps to enable.

Operating models must evolve to support these changes. Traditional, siloed structures are often not suited to cloud-native, software-driven environments. Telcos are increasingly adopting more agile ways of working, breaking down barriers between IT and network teams, and embedding automation into their processes.

This shift not only improves efficiency, but also enhances resilience, enabling organisations to respond more effectively to disruptions.

For telcos operating in the African continent, technology consolidation is becoming a necessary step towards sustainable growth. It provides a pathway to reduce costs, modernise networks, and unlock new opportunities in an increasingly digital economy, while laying the groundwork for future innovation.

Nitesh Singh is financial services and communications, media & technology lead for Accenture, South Africa.