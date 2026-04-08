We are entering what can only be described as an attention recession, driven by an oversupply of content produced and pushed at such scale that the average consumer is doing what any rational person does in an overwhelmed environment: filtering, ignoring, and tuning out as subscription fatigue, notification fatigue, and platform fatigue converge into a single lived reality where relentless saturation turns even the most precisely targeted message into background noise.

Right at the centre of this reality sits the smartphone, the gateway to modern life and the device people touch first thing in the morning and last thing at night. Now the primary battleground for consumer attention, smartphone brands have fought performance wars for more than a decade through faster chips, higher megapixels, bigger storage, and thinner frames.

Those metrics still matter, but in 2026, they no longer carry the differentiating power they once did.

Attention is finite. The typical internet user already spends about 6 hours and 40 minutes online each day, and the volume of content keeps rising, with YouTube alone receiving over 500 hours of video uploads every minute. In that environment, reach loses value fast: visibility is easier to buy than to convert into memory, loyalty, or action.

For smartphone brands, this is urgent because the product is deeply personal and intensely competitive, and the consumer journey is shaped by peers, creators, culture, status signals, and ecosystem fit, which means brands competing as though attention is endlessly available will often see even large campaigns arrive with impact diluted by the noise around them.

What drives preference now is relevance

Performance parity across devices has narrowed. Most reputable brands now deliver a dependable baseline of speed, battery life, camera quality, and design polish, which means hardware advantages are increasingly incremental and harder to translate into everyday value that people can actually feel.

Relevance is the differentiator. It shows up in how a device fits into real life, supporting identity and ambition, creativity and connection, work and play, and it shows up in how a brand participates in culture with an understanding of how people live online.

This is why marketing needs to move beyond specifications and earn attention through meaning, utility, and experiences people want to remember and share.

The distribution squeeze

Feeds are more crowded, and organic distribution is harder to earn, so brands lean into what still scales: paid placement and performance-driven amplification. Paid media remains essential in smartphones because launches need reach and speed, and it provides predictability when attention is fragmented, yet it carries a clear risk when it amplifies messaging that lacks meaning, because spend can scale visibility without building preference.

The trap is easy to spot. Campaigns get louder, messaging gets broader, and content gets shaped for platforms rather than people, creating short bursts of attention that do not translate into memory, loyalty, or advocacy. Preference is built between campaigns through clarity, consistency, and trust, and paid media works best when it amplifies that foundation.

Why community beats reach

In a recession, the smartest businesses stop renting and start building assets, and the same logic applies to attention, because paid distribution buys moments of visibility while community builds an owned base of people who choose to return, engage, and carry the brand forward even when the campaign budget quiets down.

Community is a growth strategy that changes the relationship between brand and consumer from transaction to belonging, turning customers into advocates because they feel included, understood, and part of something they want to be associated with, while creating continuity between campaigns, compounding trust over time, and reducing the pressure to keep paying for the right to be noticed.

For smartphone brands, community matters because their devices support many use cases, from creators and entrepreneurs to students, professionals, gamers, photographers, and everyday users. The strongest brands build ecosystems around these real needs by supporting creator communities, providing useful tools and platforms, and showing up in culture in ways that add value.

Long-term engagement follows. Impressions come and go, while community builds repeated interaction, feedback loops, and credible advocacy that grows through real people over time.

The return of experiential marketing, and a new scorecard for influence

In a screen-saturated world, real-world experiences matter again because they create memories, and memory is what cuts through when attention is scarce. Experiential marketing works when it proves value in real life: letting people test the camera in real lighting, see durability under real conditions, and use the features in real workflows, so claims turn into stories people actually remember and share.

This also requires a sharper scorecard, because impressions and vanity reach can signal activity without proving influence, and the better measures are preference and trust over time as in, do people choose the brand when they upgrade, recommend it without prompting, stay in the ecosystem, participate repeatedly, and does paid media amplify something that already resonates rather than trying to force resonance.

The path forward is clear, simplify the message, sharpen the value story, prove it in real-world experiences, and build community programmes that keep people engaged between launches.

Avashnee Moodley is head of marketing at OPPO South Africa. OPPO is a global smart device brand. Since launching its first smartphone – Smiley Face – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology.