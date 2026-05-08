Jacaranda FM is celebrating 40 years on air by taking its programming directly to listeners through the launch of the Jacaranda FM Feel Good Tour, a month-long road trip across Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West.

The tour will see the station’s on-air personalities travelling in a branded bus and broadcasting live from schools, malls and popular venues across its footprint, while engaging with listeners in both major cities and smaller communities.

“This tour is about celebrating with the people who have made Jacaranda FM what it is today,” says managing director Vuyani Dombo. “For 40 years, our listeners have been at the centre of everything we do. The Feel Good Tour allows us to step out of the studio and connect with them in a real, meaningful way — in their communities, on their turf, and in true Jacaranda FM style.”

Fans can expect appearances from popular shows including Breakfast with Martin Bester and The Drive with Rob and Roz, as well as personalities such as Martin Bester, Rob Forbes, Rozanne McKenzie, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp and Alex Jay.

The tour runs over the next four weeks, travelling from Pretoria to Mbombela on 7 and 8 May, Johannesburg to Rustenburg on 14 and 15 May, and Pretoria to Polokwane on 21 and 22 May, before concluding with a series of stops across Johannesburg from 26 to 29 May.