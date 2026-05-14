AI overload is driving demand for real experiences

The experience economy is becoming a major business force

Younger audiences prioritise moments over material goods

Experiential marketing delivers stronger engagement and loyalty

Events are emerging as high-impact brand platforms

In an age where AI can generate endless digital content in seconds, a counterintuitive trend is reshaping marketing: people are craving real, tangible, in-person experiences more than ever before. And smart brands are capitalising on it.

The experience economy, projected to reach US$2.1tn by 2032, isn’t just growing – it’s fundamentally changing how consumers spend their money and where they place their trust.

For advertisers and agencies navigating fragmentation, signal loss and rising performance pressure, the experience economy is no longer a lifestyle trend. It’s a reallocation of consumer attention and spending, and a clear signal about where brand investment can still create differentiated impact.

The great spending shift: from things to moments

The numbers tell a compelling story. While traveller spending on goods increased 12% between 2019 and 2023, spending on experiences surged 65% over the same period.

Among millennials and gen Z, the trend is even more pronounced: 78% of millennials now prefer spending on experiences rather than material goods, with 66% of 18- to 34-year-olds reporting that live experiences give them greater fulfilment than buying an equivalent item.

Perhaps no demographic exemplifies the experience economy more than gen Z. They don’t just attend events – they amplify them.