The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media.

Entries open for PRISMS Young Voices 2026

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA) has officially opened applications for PRISMS Young Voices 2026, inviting young communications professionals and final-year students under the age of 30 to participate in one of the industry’s leading emerging talent development initiatives.

The initiative forms part of the 2026 PRISMS Awards under the theme Kaleidoscope: Patterns of Impact Across Past, Present & Future, which reflects an industry shaped by rapidly evolving conversations across media, culture, technology, creativity and human behaviour.

As communications continues to evolve in an era defined by digital influence, AI-driven engagement and changing expectations, PRISMS Young Voices aims to identify and support a new generation of communicators capable of shaping meaningful narratives across Africa.

Thabisile Phumo, chief judge of the 2026 PRISMS Awards, says, “PRISMS Young Voices creates space for emerging talent to get meaningful exposure to the standards, thinking and strategic work shaping the professional today. We want to create access, build confidence and help develop the next generation of industry leaders.”

Submit a 200 – 250 word motivation or 3 – 5 minute video, explaining why you should be part of PRISMS Young Voices 2026. Applications close on 30 June 2026 @23:59.

To apply, email prisms@prisa.co.za with the subject line: “PYV 2026 Application: Your Full Name”.

Content Creator Awards responds to creators influence on culture and commerce with Cars.co.za partnership and three new categories

The creator economy is no longer a niche corner of the internet. It has become one of the most influential forces shaping how South Africans discover products, consume entertainment, engage with brands and participate in culture.

Recognising the growing impact of creators across every aspect of modern media, the Content Creator Awards has announced a new partnership with Cars.co.za and the introduction of two new award categories for 2026.

Now in its fourth edition, the awards celebrate the creators, brands and agencies producing the content that captures attention, sparks conversation and influences behaviour across South Africa’s digital landscape.

“The Content Creator Awards continues to champion creators not simply as influencers, but as entrepreneurs, entertainers, storytellers and cultural drivers who are shaping the future of media in South Africa,” says Manuela Dias de Deus, founder of the awards and the agency behind them One-eyed Jack.

Alongside the new partnership, the awards have introduced three additional categories that reflect the rapid evolution of online content creation and audience behaviour.

Sound of Tomorrow Award recognises emerging music creators and artists who are using digital platforms to build audiences, create momentum and establish themselves as exciting new voices in South African music.

Best Comedy Content Creator Award is for creators generating millions of views through skits, satire, characters, parody and observational comedy.

Podcast of the Year Award goes to someone who continues to shape public discourse and create new opportunities for creators to connect with audiences, this category honours the voices driving the medium forward.

Visit Content Creator Awards

eNCA and eNUUS journalists recognised with five awards in one week eNCA and eNUUS have received five honours in one week, with recognition across the National Press Club Awards and the Future of Leadership Awards affirming the strength of the two news brands across journalism, public service and social impact. At the 2026 NPC-UNISA Journalist of the Year Awards, eNCA claimed the Television Features category, with journalist Pule Letshwiti-Jones and veteran crime journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee winning the award jointly. In a significant recognition for multilingual broadcast journalism, eNUUS journalist Eugenie Gregan claimed the NPC-UNISA Journalist of the Year: TV News award, affirming the depth of journalistic excellence across both eNCA and eNUUS. The same week saw eNCA personalities recognised at the 2026 Future of Leadership Awards Gala Dinner, hosted by the Future Leader Forum. Dan Moyane, anchor of South African Morning and affectionately known as Bra Dan, received the Media Leader of the Year: Lifetime Award. Uveka Rangappa received the Media Leader of the Year: Social Impact Award. A journalist and anchor with 30 years in broadcasting, Rangappa currently anchors eNCA’s South African Morning on weekends. In a notable distinction, Yusuf Abramjee was honoured twice in the same week. In addition to his joint NPC-UNISA Television Features win with Letshwiti-Jones, he received the Community Leader of the Year Award at the Future of Leadership Gala. eNCA news director Lukhanyo Calata said each of the awards was well deserved. World’s best food photographs served up – South African photographer triumphs A tender image, A Woman Eats in the Canteen of the Soviet-era Sanatorium, by British photographer Jo Kearney, is the Overall Winner of the World Food Photography Awards sponsored by Tenderstem, the world’s greatest celebration of food photography. A photographer from South Africa rose triumphant from nearly 9 000 entries submitted from over 50 countries around the world. Louhani Els was Highly Commended in the Cake Award category with her capture ‘Food Altar – Sardines and my Dad’. [See image below] “This artwork translates Tori Derricotte’s poem (My Dad and Sardines) through food photography, portraying a daughter’s reconciliation with the memory of her deceased father,” says Louhani. “A damaged cake symbolises her brokenness, forming a healing food altar with his sardine, cracker, and onion ritual, uniting father and daughter through remembrance and peace.”

Darling Brew wins Gold for Africa’s Best Non-Alcoholic Beer

Darling Brew has once again demonstrated why it remains one of South Africa’s leading craft breweries, taking home four medals at the 2026 African Beer Cup, including a Gold Medal for Cape Chameleon Non-Alcoholic IPA, officially recognised as Africa’s best non-alcoholic beer. Announced at BeerEx Africa in Cape Town on 23 May 2026, the awards saw Darling Brew medal across three different categories. Out of 43 beer categories and 244 entries from 16 African countries, Darling Brew secured medals in three categories, highlighting the brewery’s commitment to quality, innovation and brewing excellence.

Gold Medal: Cape Chameleon Non-Alcoholic IPA

Silver Medal: Break Free Gluten Free Red Ale

Bronze Medal: Cape Fox Non-Alcoholic Lager

Bronze Medal: Godfather Rye IPA World Out of Home Organization announces winners of innovation awards at London Global Congress

The World Out of Home Organization has announced the award winners for Individuals, Digital, Classic and Special Build Creative, Sustainability and Technical Innovation, at its annual Global Congress in London on 4th June 2025. The Technical Innovation Award was chosen from a shortlist of three by delegates at the Congress.

The award winners are:

Creative Award- Classic: The Hidden Eye Test, 1001 Optometry, VML Australia, Wavemaker, Australia

Creative Award – Digital: Blue jays “hit it Here, TD Bank, COMMB, Starcom, Canada

Creative Award-Special Build: if you can take it it’s yours, Selleys (Dulux Group), Howatson+Company, IPG Mediabrands, Australia

Sustainability Award: Carbon Reduction through intelligent illumination and remote monitoring, Outdoorlink USA

Technical Innovation: Mastercard’s Transit Tales: Mastercard/Hero Australia

Chair of Judges Award: Flex Forward, Goonj, Publicis OOH, Publicis Groupe, India

The following personal awards were presented at the Gala Dinner in the evening.

Rising Star Award: Melanie Blood, Ocean Outdoor, UK

Leadership Award: John O’Neill, QMS, Australia

President’s Award: Ichiro Jinnai, Perion, Japan

Lifetime Achievement Award: Antonio Vincenti, Pikasso

The One Club announces 2026 Creative Hall of Fame inductees

The One Club for Creativity has announced the latest group of legends in advertising, design and education to be named as 2026 inductees into the prestigious Creative Hall of Fame in September.

The Creative Hall of Fame has a rich heritage of honouring the lifetime achievements of creative luminaries, starting with the induction of Leo Burnett in 1961.

This year’s illustrious inductees are:

Creative Hall of Fame

Rosie Arnold, one of the most awarded art directors in British advertising history, spent more than three decades shaping iconic work at BBH and championing creative excellence throughout the industry.

Janet Champ, Wieden+Kennedy copywriter behind Nike’s groundbreaking “If You Let Me Play” campaign, transformed how brands communicate with women through work rooted in truth, empathy, and cultural impact.

John C Jay, a visionary creative leader whose influence spans retail, advertising, fashion, and culture, helped shape brands including Nike and Uniqlo while pioneering a new model of culturally driven creativity.

Caroline R. Jones, formerly of J. Walter Thompson, BBDO, Caroline Jones Advertising, Zebra Associates, and Mingo-Jones, trailblazing copywriter, the first black female vice-president at a major agency.

Piyush Pandey, widely regarded as the father of modern Indian advertising at Ogilvy, transformed the industry by bringing the language, humor, and humanity of everyday India into the heart of brand storytelling.

Joyce King Thomas, the creative force behind McCann’s iconic “Priceless” campaign for Mastercard, helped redefine emotional storytelling in advertising while becoming one of the industry’s most respected creative leaders and mentors.

Educators Hall of Fame

Michael Conrad, former Global CCO at Leo Burnett Worldwide and co-founder of the Berlin School of Creative Leadership, helped shape generations of creative leaders while elevating standards across the global advertising industry.

NMA 30 Under 30 nominations are now open

Nominations are now open for INMA’s 30 Under 30 Awards, recognizing exceptional young professionals who are helping shape the future of news media. Applications and nominations will be accepted through Friday, June 19.

Click here to nominate a colleague or submit an application



We’re looking for talented professionals under 30 who are making an impact in 6 categories: advertising, data, management, editorial/newsroom, product, and reader revenue. We seek individuals who demonstrate innovation, initiative, and strong potential for future leadership. Participation is free.

All applicants become part of INMA’s Young Professionals Initiative community. The 30 selected honorees receive global recognition, complimentary access to two INMA Master Classes of their choice, and opportunities to connect with peers and industry leaders from around the world.

If someone on your team is making a difference early in their career, we encourage you to nominate them.

Submit a nomination or apply today.

