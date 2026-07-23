MTN South Africa has reaffirmed its partnership with the North West provincial government following a meeting between deputy CEO Yolanda Cuba, the executive committee and Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi.

The engagement formed part of MTN’s stakeholder programme aimed at strengthening collaboration with government and identifying opportunities to expand digital inclusion and connectivity across the province.

Discussions focused on digital infrastructure, education, youth empowerment, economic participation and improved access to reliable connectivity in support of the National Development Plan Vision 2030.

Cuba said the engagement reflects MTN’s long-term commitment to partnering with government to build a more connected and inclusive South Africa.

Mediology launches global media education platform

Ana Carrapichano has launched Mediology Academy, a global media education platform designed to develop current and future media, marketing and communications professionals.

The academy makes its international debut at the Social Behaviour Change Communication (SBCC) Summit in Panama City, where Mediology will present its media-led approach to an international audience.

Built on the experience of Mediology’s independent media agency, the academy aims to equip professionals with practical skills in an industry being reshaped by AI, changing consumer behaviour and evolving media platforms.

Carrapichano said the platform is founded on the belief that the most relevant media education comes from practitioners working in the industry every day.

Algoa FM partners with NAMPO Cape

Algoa FM has been announced as a media partner for NAMPO Cape, the Western Cape’s leading agricultural, trade and lifestyle exhibition.

Managing director Alfie Jay said the partnership aligns with the station’s growing focus on agriculture through its Agri Focus platform, weekly features, weather updates and expanded agricultural news coverage.

NAMPO Cape attracted a record 49 326 visitors in 2025 and returns from 9 to 12 September 2026 under the theme Together We Grow.

Algoa FM’s sister station, OFM, has been a long-standing media partner of NAMPO Harvest Day, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural exhibition.

MetroFibre renews support for cheetah conservation

MetroFibre has renewed its sponsorship of the Endangered Wildlife Trust’s (EWT) Cheetah Conservation Project, supporting the relocation of cheetahs between reserves to maintain healthy genetic diversity.

With fewer than 6 500 cheetahs remaining in the wild, South Africa’s fenced reserves require carefully managed relocations to prevent isolated populations from inbreeding.

The EWT has completed hundreds of relocations in recent years, with its current focus on the Greater Kruger region, where it is assessing populations, identifying threats and developing standardised monitoring protocols.

MetroFibre said its continued support will help secure the long-term survival of one of Africa’s most endangered predators.

Meta expands AI safety alerts for parents

Meta has introduced new AI-powered safety alerts that will notify parents if supervised teenagers discuss suicide or self-harm with Meta AI on Instagram.

The company said conversations identified by its AI systems will be manually reviewed before parents are alerted, with the aim of balancing teen privacy and safety.

Meta has also enhanced how its AI responds to sensitive conversations, drawing on input from more than 75 clinicians to encourage young people to seek help from trusted adults, crisis services or emergency responders.

The feature is available to supervised accounts in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, with a global rollout planned by the end of the year.

Pan Afrikan Design Week comes to Cape Town

Pan Afrikan Design Week will be hosted in Cape Town for the first time from 21 to 24 October 2026 at the V&A Waterfront.

Presented by the Pan Afrikan Design Institute, the event will bring together designers, educators, entrepreneurs and cultural practitioners under the theme How do we design to thrive?

The three-day conference will be followed by a networking event and a curated community learning tour in partnership with Uthando South Africa.

Since launching in Johannesburg in 2020, the event has also been hosted in Botswana, Kenya, Uganda and Ghana.

Buka Africa’s micro-drama surpasses 5 million views

Buka Africa’s first locally produced micro-drama, After the Bell, has attracted more than 5.26 million views across TikTok and Facebook since launching in June 2026.

The ten-episode series has generated more than 18 800 hours of watch time, while Buka Africa’s TikTok audience grew from zero to more than 12 000 followers within a month.

A partnership with Soapie Secrets South Africa significantly boosted the series’ reach on Facebook, where it has attracted almost three million additional views.

The audience is overwhelmingly South African, with women aged 18 to 44 making up the largest share of viewers.

Campaign news

Sasol launches new Banyana Banyana campaign

Sasol has unveiled its new Ntswembu, Namanje campaign in support of Sasol Banyana Banyana following the announcement of South Africa’s squad for the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Launched in partnership with the South African Football Association and SABC Sport, the campaign formed part of the team’s official send-off ahead of the tournament in Morocco.

According to Sasol, the campaign celebrates the confidence, resilience and excellence of the national team while reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to women’s football.

The initiative also marks nearly 17 years of Sasol’s investment in growing the women’s game and inspiring future generations of players.

Roman’s Pizza backs Mafori Cup

Roman’s Pizza has become a sponsor of the inaugural Mafori Cup 2026 football tournament, reaffirming its commitment to grassroots football in Limpopo.

The tournament takes place on 25 July at Seshego Stadium and is expected to attract more than 5 000 supporters. It brings together professional football clubs from across the province in a knockout competition.

As part of the sponsorship, every match ticket purchased will include a digital Roman’s Pizza voucher, adding value to the fan experience.

The tournament aims to showcase local football talent while strengthening community participation and pride.

Wine brands celebrate Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry

JC Le Roux, Nederburg and Durbanville Hills have launched the Choose Your Captain campaign ahead of one of South Africa’s biggest rugby fixtures.

The campaign encourages consumers to pair different wines with their preferred way of celebrating the country’s biggest rugby rivalry, whether entertaining friends, hosting a braai or spending time with family.

According to the brands, the initiative highlights wine’s role in bringing people together during shared sporting occasions.

The campaign positions each brand as part of the match-day celebration experience.

Velo and McLaren launch fan competition

Velo and the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team have launched a global competition inviting fans to submit their ultimate Formula One dream experiences.

The initiative forms part of the second year of the Live Your Fandom campaign and offers winners the chance to have their ideas turned into reality, from exclusive experiences at the McLaren Technology Centre to bespoke merchandise and meetings with the team’s leadership.

Drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri front the campaign through a launch film encouraging fans to think creatively.

Selected experiences will be brought to life throughout the second half of the 2026 Formula One season.

Making moves

Good Morning Angels raises R2 million for hearing surgeries

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels campaign raised more than R2 million on Mandela Day to fund cochlear implant surgeries for 23 deaf and hearing-impaired South Africans.

The initiative partnered with former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux’s #AboutSound campaign to help patients on the waiting list at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital receive life-changing surgery.

The funding covers surgical costs after implant devices had already been secured, preventing delays that could have affected treatment outcomes.

Le Roux, who received a cochlear implant as a child, said the campaign demonstrates the life-changing impact of community support.

702 Walk the Talk focuses on responsible giving

The 2026 702 Jozi My Jozi Walk the Talk, hosted by the City of Johannesburg, is encouraging participants to support people experiencing homelessness through structured giving rather than cash donations.

Organisers are promoting Mi-Change vouchers via the Zlto platform, allowing recipients to access essentials such as food, hygiene products and shelter while connecting them with counselling, rehabilitation and employment support.

The campaign aims to encourage sustainable assistance that helps people move beyond life on the streets.

This year’s event places responsible compassion at the centre of its social impact message.