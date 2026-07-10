[PARTNER CONTENT] Thousands of South Africans travelled to the United States this month to experience one of football’s biggest tournaments. But while the football promised unforgettable memories, the price of being there came at a rather unexpected cost.

With accommodation, transport and food already stretching travel budgets, even a beer could cost up to five times more than back home. And, as we know, beer and World Cup football go hand in hand – bringing international fans connecting over a Heineken.

So, Heineken brought back Bar De Change.

The Bureau de Change… but for beers.

From 4–8 June, South African travelers passing through OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport were able to pre-purchase their Heineken at South African prices before departure. They could then redeem their Heinekens at selected bars across the United States, cleverly located in host cities.

The initiative returned following its successful launch in Europe earlier this year, now timed to coincide with one of the busiest travel periods for South African football fans.

Vibrant social moments

“Travelling to support your team should be about the amazing international experience, not constantly converting exchange rates in your head,” says Alex Drake, Brand Director for Heineken South Africa. “Bar De Change is our way of helping South Africans enjoy the vibrant social moments that make football so special, wherever they are in the world.”

While exchange rates are something travellers can’t control, Bar De Change gave South Africans one less thing to think about, and a much-needed home ground advantage.

HEINEKEN is the world’s most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through “Brewing a Better World”, sustainability is embedded in the business.

HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY).

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