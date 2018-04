Extremely ‘fierce’ competition: All the winners from the 2018 Liberty Radio Awards

Algoa FM, Hot 919.9 FM, and PUKfm93.6 walked away as the big winners at the 2018 Liberty Radio Awards, claiming the Station of the Year top prizes in the Community, Campus and Commercial categories respectively.

“Competition in each category was extremely fierce this year,” says Lance Rothschild, CEO of the Liberty Radio Awards. “Nominees who were awarded finalist status had already shown excellence in their work, and the winners truly stood tall among their peers. It is really great to see the on-going commitment to entertaining and informing listeners from radio professionals. I believe that this will go a long way to ensuring the future of radio as the primary media of choice in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

For a station to win Station of the Year Awards, the adjudication panel takes into account the quality and depth of the station’s entries; the on-air innovation demonstrated by the station; audience trends; community outreach; and the station’s focus on its target audience and whether it is meeting this audience adequately. This year, winner of Campus was PUKfm93.6, Community went to Hot 919.9 FM and Commercial was won by Algoa FM.

The theme of this year’s awards was ‘Raising the bar – celebrating those who inform and entertain us’, which strongly resonated in the announcement of the category winners. Kaya FM won three awards (The Law Report, David O’Sullivan as best Breakfast Presenter, and Best Business and Finance Show for Kaya Bizz), while UCT Radio (Afternoon Drive Presenter in Campus), East Coast Radio, Tuks FM, Metro FM, Mix FM, Jacaranda FM (Multi Channel Promotion for Singing Billboard, joint winner with Algoa for Best Promotions Stunt/Event), 702 (News Bulletin Reader and Field News Reporter Mia Lindeque), and Power FM (Best Sports Presenter in Thabiso Mosia, who recently moved to SAfm, and the Station Imaging award for Commercial ) each won two.

Hot91.9 FM won Best Afternoon Drive Presenter (Simon Parkinson), Campus and Community Sports Show (Hot Sport with John Walland), Station Imaging, Afternoon Drive Show (The Big Joburg Drive), My Station (most listener votes), Most Loyal Listeners, Weekend Radio Show (The Tony Murrell Show).

“The awards bear testimony to the fact that raising the bar and creating excellent radio is an imperative not only driven by radio but also through partnerships such as Liberty. The awards prove the important role radio plays in our country as it is more far-reaching than any other medium. It truly is a medium that celebrates the diversity in language, culture and the uniqueness of our nation,” says Killy Bacela, divisional director of group brand and marketing at Liberty.

Twitter went wild with tweets around the awards. Here are some of our favourites:

Second award in the bag… Multi-channel promotion. Congratulations to the team involved in #MoreMusicYouLove. #LibertyRadioAwards pic.twitter.com/sY10NvQqbh — Jacaranda FM (@jacarandafm) April 14, 2018

The room is full and ready to find out the winners of the 2018 #LibertyRadioAwards pic.twitter.com/mfUKkmpWOA — Liberty Radio Awards (@Liberty_RadioA) April 14, 2018

Here is a full list of winners:

AFTERNOON DRIVE PRESENTER

CAMPUS

PUKFM 93.6 NIEL KOEGELENBERG TSHWANE FM KATLEGO MONAMA TUKS FM 107.2 SILA ODHUNO UCT RADIO NAUSHAAD MAHARAJ VOICE OF WITS DJ KEYEZ WINNER: UCT RADIO NAUSHAAD MAHARAJ

COMMUNITY

HOT 91.9 SIMON PARKINSON LINK FM GARY GERBER MKHONDO COMMUNITY RADIO BLESSING MHLOPE PRETORIA FM SARINA FRAUENSTEIN RADIO PULPIT JOHANN ELS WINNER: HOT 91.9 SIMON PARKINSON

COMMERCIAL

EAST COAST RADIO BONGANI MTOLO GAGASI FM SPHESIHLE (SPHECTACULA) NGWENYA KFM 94.5 CARL WASTIE OFM DARREN SCOTT POWER 98.7 THABO MDLULI WINNER: EAST COAST RADIO BONGANI MTOLO

AFTERNOON DRIVE SHOW

CAMPUS

PUKFM 93.6 PUKFM DRIVE TUKS FM 107.2 THE DRIVE WAY UCT RADIO THE SOCIETY UJFM THE UJFM DRIVE VOICE OF WITS THE LIFT CLUB WINNER: TUKS FM 107.2 THE DRIVE WAY

COMMUNITY

HOT 91.9 THE BIG JOBURG DRIVE LINK FM BUFFALO TOYOTA AFTERNOON DRIVE RADIO HELDERBERG 93.6FM THE HOMERUN/HOL HUISTOE RADIO PULPIT SPEKTRUM RADIO PULPIT SOMETHING ELS WINNER: HOT 91.9 THE BIG JOBURG DRIVE

COMMERCIAL

CAPE TALK AFTERNOON DRIVE WITH JOHN MAYTHAM EAST COAST RADIO EAST COAST DRIVE WITH BONGANI AND MAGS GAGASI FM THE KINGS DRIVE METRO FM THE DRIVE OFM JUST PLAIN DRIVE WITH DARREN SCOTT ON OFM WINNER: METRO FM THE DRIVE

BREAKFAST PRESENTER

CAMPUS

TSHWANE FM LERATO MAILA TUKS FM 107.2 NICHOLAS LAWRENCE TUKS FM 107.2 NATHI DLHAMINI UCT RADIO SOLE MOERANE UJFM NICK EXPLICIT WINNER: TUKS FM 107.2 NICHOLAS LAWRENCE

COMMUNITY

HOT 91.9 SASHA MARTINENGO MIX 93.8 FM TONY BLEWITT RADIO CAPE PULPIT BRAD KIRSTEN RADIO ISLAM SULAIMAAN RAVAT RADIO TODAY TOM LONDON WINNER: MIX 93.8 TONY BLEWITT

COMMERCIAL

ALGOA FM DARON MANN CAPE TALK KIENO KAMMIES EAST COAST RADIO DARREN MAULE JACARANDA FM MARTIN BESTER AND TUMI MORAKE KAYA FM DAVID O’SULLIVAN RADIO 2000 JUST ICE RAMOHLOLA THOBELA FM SEBASA MOGALE WINNER: KAYA FM DAVID O’SULLIVAN

BREAKFAST SHOW

CAMPUS

KOVSIE FM BREAKFAST RUN PUKFM 93.6 BIG BANG BREAKFAST RHODES MUSIC RADIO WAKE UP CALL TUKS FM 107.2 THE WAKE UP UJFM UJFM BREAKFAST WINNER: PUKFM 93.6 BIG BANG BREAKFAST

COMMUNITY

EAST RAND STEREO 93.9 FM MARS MUSIC MORNING DRIVE EMALAHLENI FM THE URBAN RUSH HOT 91.9 JOBURG’S HOTTEST BREAKFAST SHOW NQUBEKO COMMUNITY RADIO HLALANATHI BREAKFAST SHOW RADIO PULPIT DAYBREAK RADIO TODAY TOM LONDON BREAKFAST WINNER: RADIO TODAY TOM LONDON BREAKFAST

COMMERCIAL

ALGOA FM THE DARON MANN BREAKFAST JACARANDA FM BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN BESTER AND TUMI MORAKE KAYA FM BREAKFAST WITH DAVID KFM 94.5 KFM MORNINGS WITH DARREN, SHERLIN AND SIBS MAGIC 828 AM MAGIC BREAKFAST VUMA 103 FM GOOD TO GO MORNING DRIVE WINNER: KFM 94.5 KFM MORNINGS WITH DARREN, SHERLIN AND SIBS

BUSINESS AND FINANCE SHOW

COMBINED

702 AND CAPE TALK THE MONEY SHOW KAYA FM KAYA BIZZ KAYA FM MY MONEY AND ME WITH THULI MAGUBANE MIX 93.8 FM MONEY TALK WITH TUMISANG NDLOVU POWER 98.7 POWER HOUR VOICE OF WITS THE BUSINESS BUZZ WINNER: KAYA FM KAYA BIZZ

COMMUNITY PROJECT

CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY

HOT 91.9 HOT CARES IMPACT RADIO 103 FM MY WORLD NEEDS YOU MIX 93.8 FM ONE WINGZ OF CHANGE PRETORIA FM OGGENDKUIER PULPIT MEDIA GROUP BAGS OF HOPE WINNER: PRETORIA FM OGGENDKUIER

COMMERCIAL

947 LYDIA’S MATRIC DANCE ALGOA FM BIG WALK FOR CANCER ALGOA FM YOUTH RUN THE STATION EAST COAST RADIO EAST COAST BREAKFAST JACARANDA FM GOOD MORNING ANGELS WINNER: ALGOA FM BIG WALK FOR CANCER

CONTENT PRODUCER

CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY

ALEX FM JUJU SENYATSI ALEX FM MORIBEGO MADUBANYA HOT 91.9 WILLIAM SCOTT HOT 91.9 JOHN WALLAND RADIO PULPIT STEVEN BOTES VOICE OF WITS DJ KEYEZ WINNER: VOICE OF WITS DJ KEYEZ

COMMERCIAL

CAPE TALK ELLIOTT SYLVESTER GAGASI FM MFUNDO MABASO GAGASI FM SBONGISENI “KEYS” MKHIZE POWER 98.7 BONGEKILE SKOSANA UMHLOBO WENENE FM NOMONDE VAKALISA UMHLOBO WENENE FM ELVIS MALI WINNER: GAGASI FM MFUNDO MABASO

DAYTIME SHOW

CAMPUS

MFM 92.6 LUNCH ON MFM MFM 92.6 AM2PM PUKFM 93.6 PUKFM LUNCH PUKFM 93.6 INTERNATIONAL TOP 40 UJFM EGO TRIP WINNER: PUKFM 93.6 PUKFM LUNCH

COMMUNITY

AGANANG FM ITSOSENG ALEX FM THE REAL DEAL ALEX FM MIDDAY CRUISE GROOT FM 90.5 #SUANENSOAAN GROOT FM 90.5 KOM ONS PRAAT DAAROOR HOT 91.9 MARK PILGRIM SHOW CAPE PULPIT LEEFSTYL WINNER: ALEX FM THE REAL DEAL

COMMERCIAL

ALGOA FM THE ALGOA FM TOP 30 CAPE TALK THE PIPPA HUDSON SHOW SAFM INTUNE VUMA 103 FM TILL NOON WINNER: ALGOA FM THE ALGOA FM TOP 30

DOCUMENTARY

COMBINED

EAST COAST RADIO #GET REAL – WITH VANESSA GOOSEN KAYA FM MARIKANA – 5 YEARS ON POWER 98.7 A DIFFERENT COUNTRY RSG MONITOR – VROUE TRONK TRUFM MUSIC IN THE TIME OF STRUGGLE WINNER: RSG MONITOR – VROUE TRONK

DRAMA PROGRAMME

COMBINED

MOTSWEDING FM (OGILVY PUBLIC RELATIONS & CREATRIX) BUA LE MMINO – MAKARAPA CITY MUNGHANA LONENE FM MINA HI MINA RADIO ISLAM HEARTBREAK TRUFM UHAMBO LWETHU UKHOZI FM (OGILVY PUBLIC RELATIONS & CREATRIX) NDIZA NATHI – ABSAVILLE UMHLOBO WENENE FM ITHINI NA LENTO? WINNER: MOTSWEDING FM (OGILVY PUBLIC RELATIONS & CREATRIX) BUA LE MMINO – MAKARAPA CITY

FIELD NEWS REPORTER

COMBINED

702 AND 947 MIA LINDEQUE KAYA FM TUNICIA PHILLIPS KAYA FM NOMPUMELELO NGUBENI POWER 98.7 TSHEGOHACO MOAGI RISE FM ZANDILE NGUBENI VOICE OF WITS AMOGELANG MALEDU WINNER: 702 AND 947 MIA LINDEQUE

INTERNET/ONLINE RADIO SHOW

COMBINED

GAY SA RADIO RAINBOW TALK PULPIT MEDIA GROUP I AM YOUTH THE EYE THE EYE PRESENTS … TRANSAFRICARADIO.NET KIZOSADA TRANSAFRICARADIO.NET UTOPIA WINNER: PULPIT MEDIA GROUP I AM YOUTH

MULTI-CHANNEL PROMOTION

COMBINED

ALGOA FM YOUTH DAY ALGOA FM FINDERS KEEPERS JACARANDA FM SINGING BILLBOARD KAYA FM THE JAZZUARY MASTERCLASS OFM KOM ONS FEES PULPIT MEDIA GROUP BAGS OF HOPE WINNER: JACARANDA FM SINGING BILLBOARD

MUSIC SHOW

CAMPUS

MFM 92.6 WORLD WIDE TOP 40 MFM 92.6 MFM TOP 40 PUK FM 93.6 ROOIWYNSONDAG TSHWANE FM THE NIGHT PULSE TUKS FM 107.2 THE SA MUSIC SHOW UCT RADIO TOP 30 HITLIST WINNER: TSHWANE FM THE NIGHT PULSE

COMMUNITY

GROOT FM 90.5 GISTER SE GROTES HOT 91.9 CLUB CLASSICS WITH LLOYD HOT 91.9 THE SOUND OF SA HOT 91.9 THE CLASSIC COUNTDOWN RADIO KHWEZI CLASSIC MUSIC RADIO KHWEZI NIGHT TIME CREW ZIBONELE FM UHADI LWAKHO WINNER: RADIO KHWEZI NIGHT TIME CREW

COMMERCIAL

HEART FM HEART TOP 40 JACARANDA FM THE CHAMBERLAINS TOP 20 KAYA FM THE WORLD SHOW METRO FM ABSOLUTE HIP HOP VUMA 103 FM SUNDAY GOSPEL SHOW YFM #THEPLAYERSCLUB WINNER: VUMA 103 FM SUNDAY GOSPEL SHOW

MY STATION

MOST VOTES HOT 91.9 KAYA FM METRO FM MIX 93.8 FM PRETORIA FM RADIO KHWEZI ZIBONELE FM WINNER: HOT 91.9 MOST LOYAL LISTENERS ALEX FM HOT 91.9 LM RADIO MIX 93.8 FM RADIO KHWEZI PRETORIA FM RISE FM WINNER: HOT 91.9

NEWS AND ACTUALITY SHOW

CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY

GROOT FM 90.5 KOM ONS PRAAT DAAROOR KANGALA COMMUNITY RADIO 13H00 – 14H00 RADIO ISLAM SABAHUUL MUSLIM RADIO ISLAM THE DAILY ROUND UP RADIO TODAY TOM LONDON BREAKFAST WINNER: RADIO ISLAM SABAHUUL MUSLIM

COMMERCIAL

KAYA FM THE LAW REPORT KAYA FM TODAY WITH JOHN PERLMAN POWER 98.7 POWER UPDATE RISE FM #RISEFMIN60MINUTES SAFM MEDIA@SAFM SMILE 90.4 FM THE HONEST TRUTH ON SMILE 90.4 FM TRUFM INCOKO WINNER: KAYA FM THE LAW REPORT

NEWS BULLETIN READER

CAMPUS

CUT FM ELIZABETH MOLEBOHENG MFM 92.6 MONIQUE DE VILLIERS TSHWANE FM LERATO MAILE TUKS FM 107.2 MARELIZE WOLMARANS TUKS FM 107.2 DIMPHO LEKGEU UCT RADIO NAUSHAAD MAHARAJ UJFM BOLELE POLISA WINNER: UCT RADIO NAUSHAAD MAHARAJ

COMMUNITY

HOT 91.9 KWANELE KUNENE HOT 91.9 GLADYS SITHOLE KUMKANI FM LIHLE DLOVA KUMKANI FM VUYOLWETHU NGCOFE MIX 93.8 FM HELEN DESBOIS PRETORIA FM PIENAAR LOCHNER RADIO ISLAM MOHAMMED AMEEN DABHELLA WINNER: MIX 93.8 FM HELEN DESBOIS

COMMERCIAL

702 TARA PENNY 702 AURELIE KALENGA KAYA FM NOMPUMELELO NGUBENI POWER 98.7 MPHO SITHOLE RISE FM ZINGISA CHIRWA WINNER: 702 TARA PENNY

NIGHT-TIME SHOW

CAMPUS

MFM 92.6 THE HITLIST PUKFM 93.6 ROOIWYNSONDAG TUKS FM 107.2 THE NEWS PLATFORM UCT RADIO RESERVE SOUND VOICE OF WITS LOVE SHACK VOICE OF WITS BREAKING GROUND WINNER: PUKFM 93.6 ROOIWYNSONDAG

COMMUNITY

HOT 91.9 FM LATE NIGHT WITH TREASURE KINGFISHER FM MASABELANE WITH TASCO RADIO ALANSAAR MEDICAL FILES RADIO KHWEZI SAKHA ISIZWE RADIO PULPIT INTIMATE MOMENT ZIBONELE FM INGCAMBU ZEVANGELI WINNER: KINGFISHER FM MASABELANE WITH TASCO

COMMERCIAL

JACARANDA FM THE HOUSE PARTY WITH DJ JAZZY D KAYA FM THE LAW REPORT LOTUS FM THE NIGHT CAFÉ RADIO SHOW OFM A TOUCH OF THABANG POWER 98.7 POWER PERSPECTIVE VUMA 103 FM THE LIFT OFF WINNER: OFM A TOUCH OF THABANG

PODCAST

COMBINED

EAST COAST RADIO #GETREAL – WITH VANESSA GOOSEN GAGASI FM THE KINGS DRIVE – PROPOSAL POWER 98.7 AHMED KATHRADA QUINTESSENTIAL SA QUINTESSENTIAL ENGINEERING WITS JOURNALISM/SAFM ALIBI WINNER: EAST COAST RADIO #GETREAL – WITH VANESSA GOOSEN

PROMOTIONS STUNT/EVENT

CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY

GROOT FM 90.5 #JOUMENSEMYMENSE INANDA FM INANDA FM PUKFM 93.6 CAN YOU WOMAN? PULPIT MEDIA GROUP BAGS OF HOPE TYGERBERG 104 FM #VREESLOOS2017 WINNER: TYGERBERG 104 FM #VREESLOOS2017

COMMERCIAL

ALGOA FM ALGOA FM BIG WALK FOR CANCER ALGOA FM FINDERS KEEPERS EAST COAST RADIO EAST COAST BREAKFAST WATER WELL JACARANDA FM JACARANDA FM BILLBOARD OFM THE BIG BREAKFAST WITH MARTIN VAN DER MERWE JOINT WINNERS: ALGOA FM ALGOA FM BIG WALK FOR CANCER JACARANDA FM JACARANDA FM BILLBOARD

RADIO INNOVATION

COMBINED

ALGOA FM FINDERS KEEPERS JACARANDA FM BILLBOARD POWER 98.7 POWER 98.7 #POWERWOMAN SMILE 90.4 FM AMPLIFYING THE GOOD NEWS IN THE MOTHER CITY THE EYE THE WORLD’S FIRST PORTABLE RADIO STATION IN A CASE TUKS FM 107.2 107.2 COUNTDOWN WINNER: SMILE 90.4 FM AMPLIFYING THE GOOD NEWS IN THE MOTHER CITY

SPORTS PRESENTER

COMBINED

LIGWALAGWALA FM SENZO’S OFM DARREN SCOTT PHALAPHALA FM THINA “CHITTAGONG” RAMANTSWANA POWER 98.7 THABISO MOSIA UMHLOBO WENENE FM STHEMBISO STHERRA NGQEZANA WINNER: POWER 98.7 THABISO MOSIA

SPORTS SHOW

CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY

GROOT FM 90.5 #SLATDIESPORT HOT 91.9 HOT SPORT WITH JOHN WALLAND MFM 92.6 HALF TIME PUKFM 93.6 PUKFM SPORT WINNER: HOT 91.9 HOT SPORT WITH JOHN WALLAND

COMMERCIAL

HEART FM FEINBERG ON FOOTBALL LIGWALAGWALA FM INKUNDZI TSEMATFOLWENI AND LASUKA LAHALA METRO FM THE ULTIMATE SPORTS SHOW OFM EXTRA TIME WITH DARREN SCOTT POWER 98.7 POWER SPORTS EXTRA WINNER: METRO FM THE ULTIMATE SPORTS SHOW

STATION IMAGING

CAMPUS AND COMMUNITY

GROOT FM 90.5 HOT 91.9 PUKFM 93.6 RADIO ISLAM TUKS FM 107.2 WINNER: HOT 91.9

COMMERCIAL

JACARANDA FM EAST COAST RADIO CAPRICORN FM OFM KFM 94.5 POWER 98.7 947 WINNER: POWER 98.7

TRAFFIC PRESENTER

COMBINED

702 AKI ANASTASSIOU KAYA FM MVANGELI NZUZA KFM 95.4 ZOE BROWN METRO FM ROB BYRNE PHALAPHALA FM RENDY S POWER 98.7 LEBOHANG PHOKELA POWER 98.7 JADENE TAGER WINNER: PHALAPHALA FM RENDY S

WEEKEND RADIO SHOW

CAMPUS

PUKFM 93.6 INTERNATIONAL TOP 40 PUKFM 93.6 ROOIWYN SONDAG PUKFM 93.6 THE ULTIMATE TURNUP TUKS FM 107.2 RETRO RIFFS UCT RADIO TOP30 HITLIST VOICE OF WITS KWAITOKOOLER BOX WINNER: PUKFM 93.6 INTERNATIONAL TOP 40

COMMUNITY

HOT 91.9 THE TONY MURRELL SHOW HOT 91.9 THE MARK PILGRIM SHOW HOT 91.9 CLASSIC COUNTDOWN PE FM 87.6 THE BREAKFAST HUB RADIO HELDERBERG 93.6 FM LAID BACK SUNDAY WINNER: HOT 91.9 THE TONY MURRELL SHOW

COMMERCIAL

METRO FM SUNDAY SOUL THERAPY MUNGHANA LONENE SWITSHONGO – TOP 30 OFM SATURDAY EXPRESS WITH WR VAN DER MERWE OFM THE ABSOLUTE 80’S RADIO SHOW OFM THE SATURDAY SPORT SHOW WINNER: MUNGHANA LONENE SWITSHONGO – TOP 30

BURSARY AWARD

WINNER:

ADADUME MGADLELA

BRIGHT STARS

INDUCTEES: AGANANG FM NTHABISENG MOTLHODI EAST COAST RADIO JASON MCCALL EAST COAST RADIO SIMON CARTER GAGASI FM LANGALETHU CELE KFM 94.5 CARL WASTIE MAGIC 828 AM BYRON MACDONALD OFM LERATO LELIA TRU FM SIMAMKELE MGUGA TUKS FM 107.2 QUINTUS POTGIETER TUKS FM 107.2 TAYLA WELCH UMHLOBO WENENE FM ZUKISWA MQUMBISA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES: DAVE TILTMANN DUDU ‘LADY D’ KHOZA HAIDER ALI DHORAT KEVIN SAVAGE LLOYD MADURAI MEL GAHLER PHUMZILE MNCI THUSO MOTAUNG WILSON B NKOSI ZWELI NOKHATYWA STATION OF THE YEAR CAMPUS MFM 92.6 PUKFM 93.6 TUKS FM 107.2 UCT RADIO VOICE OF WITS WINNER: PUKFM 93.6 COMMUNITY ALEX FM GROOT FM 90.5 HOT 91.9 MIX 93.8 FM RADIO ISLAM RADIO PULPIT WINNER: HOT 91.9 COMMERCIAL ALGOA FM EAST COAST RADIO JACARANDA FM KAYA FM METRO FM OFM POWER 98.7 WINNER: ALGOA FM

Pic courtesy of Liberty Radio Awards.

Michael Bratt is a multimedia journalist at Wag the Dog , publishers of The Media Online and The Media. Follow him on Twitter @MichaelBratt8