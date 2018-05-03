Tony Murrel joins Joburg’s ‘hottest’ station

[PRESS OFFICE] Joburg’s multiple award winning station, Hot 91.9, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tony Murrel as programme manager for the station.

Tony is a highly skilled radio executive who has experienced radio from both sides of the microphone; both as a breakfast and afternoon drive DJ for a wide range of stations across the globe, including Radio Luxembourg, ABC Radio Ireland, Capitol Radio, Radio 5 and more recently, Rise FM, and as a programme manager and producer. In addition to his new position, Tony will host the Saturday and Sunday 3pm – 6pm show on Hot 91.9FM.

Hot 91.9FM managing director, Lloyd Madurai, commented, “We are happy to have Tony Murrel join the Hot 91.9fm team, in the capacity of programme manager. Tony brings with him years of hands-on experience that will assist us to grow our audience through strategic programming, training and development through our radio academy as well as contribute to the growth our digital platforms.”

Hot 91.9FM recently won My Station Listeners Choice, Most Loyal Listeners, and Station of the Year at the 2018 Liberty Radio Awards.

Twitter: @Hot919fm

Facebook: @Hot919FM