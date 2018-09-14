Sights and sounds from the 2018 MOST Awards (pics and videos)

The alcohol flowed, people danced their socks off, and catch-up sessions were the order of the night at the 2018 MOST Awards, held at The Wanderers Club last night (13 September).

Not only did the 2018 edition celebrate winners from this year, but it was the 10th birthday party for the awards, which led to an even louder, rowdier bunch of attendees.

Returning emcee, Jason Goliath, who has become part of the furniture with the awards, kept everyone entertained and in stitches, while media practitioners cheered on their colleagues who scooped awards.

The MediaShop Johannesburg continued their winning ways, picking up the Media Agency of the Year honour, while AdColony claimed the Media Owner of the Year award.

The two loudest ovations of the night, went to the Media Agency and Media Owner Legends, Carat’s Celia Collins and Kaya FM’s Greg Maloka respectively.

Ricardo Lopes of Carat and Mike van Tonder of Ad Colony were awarded the Media Agency Rising Star and Media Owner Rising Star awards respectively.

Two brand new, special awards were also handed out, the Media Agency of the Decade, and the Media Owner of the Decade. The former was awarded to The MediaShop Johannesburg.

The latter was jointly won by DStv Media Sales, and Tiso Blackstar Group.

The after party was a raucous affair, which carried on late into the night. DJ Jazzy kept attendees entertained in Jacaranda FM’s dance zone, while TransAfrica Radio’s chill zone kept the mood mellow.

One particularly popular feature was Outdoor Network’s photo booth, which saw people photoshopped onto the cover of The Media magazine. By the end of the night, over 1,500 photos had been printed, and the team had run out of ink in their printer.

Here are some photos from the event:

Michael Bratt is a multimedia journalist at Wag the Dog , publishers of The Media Online and The Media. Follow him on Twitter @MichaelBratt8