What the Ndlovu Youth Choir told Martin Bester after AGT finale













South Africans – and hopefully millions of Americans – were blown away by the Ndlovu Youth Choir’s performance in the finale of America’s Got Talent in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The choir sang Toto’s Africa, an appropriate choice for the young choral singers from Limpopo.

Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester caught up with members of the choir just after their awesome performance on his Breakfast with Martin Bester show.

Here’s what they had to say:

