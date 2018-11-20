The Awards Wrap: Winners from the AMARA Recruitment Awards, Stor-Age wins National Business of the Year Award

Tiso Blackstar’s AMARA Recruitment Awards celebrate leaders in recruitment advertising. Stor-Age wins National Business of the Year Award. The Mentorship Challenge wins top accolades at the 2018 Assegai Awards.

Tiso Blackstar’s AMARA Recruitment Awards celebrate leaders in recruitment advertising

Tiso Blackstar Group’s annual Recruitment Awards, otherwise known as the AMARA’s, once again celebrated the outstanding service and achievements of recruitment industry professionals, across both the public and private sectors, at a formal awards event held at the Park House of Events in Hyde Park, Gauteng.

The AMARA winners for 2018 are:

Best Recruitment Advertising Agency

· Winner – Ultimate Recruitment Solutions

· 1st runner up – Gear Advertising

· 2nd runner up – Basadzi Personnel

Best Newsprint Creative: Private Sector

· Winner – Human Communications for Pannar Seed

· 1st runner up – Gear Advertising for Academic Partners

· 2nd runner up – Gear Advertising for AC Witcher

Best Newsprint Creative: Public Sector

· Winner – Human Communications for the Road Traffic Infringement Agency

· 1st runner up – Human Communications for the National Treasury

· 2nd runner up – The Working Earth for SANBS

Best Newsprint Creative: Education Sector

· Winner – Gear Advertising for the University of Cape Town

· 1st runner up – Working Earth for Crawford College

· 2nd runner up – Human Communications for the Central University of Technology

The Publisher’s Award went to Rirhandzu Mashaba of Whoodoo Media and Advertising, while Tsele Consulting was the recipient of the Rising Star Award.

Stor-Age wins National Business of the Year Award

JSE listed Stor-Age Self Storage has won the prestigious National Business of the Year Award at the 2018 National Business Awards.

The awards, held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, recognises the success, innovation and ethics of South African companies and organisations across all industry sectors. The awards also recognise the important social and environmental contributions made by organisations through the excellence of service, commitment to their customers, ethical behaviour and environmental sustainability.

This month also marks three years since the company listed on the JSE, during which time it has grown from strength to strength. In September Stor-Age opened their 50th store in South Africa with numerous other developments in the pipeline that will continue to grow the company’s presence country-wide.

The Mentorship Challenge w ins top accolades at the 2018 Assegai Awards

Season one of The Mentorship Challenge, which debuted on CNBC Africa in 2017, has won multiple awards during the year for its impactful marketing – the latest being at the 2018 Assegai Awards, where it scooped gold in the Best Social Media category and silver for the Online Campaigns category. It also bagged the silver at the 2018 Prism Awards in the Sponsorship category earlier this year.

Created by the JSE-listed diversified real estate investment trust Redefine Properties, and hosted by Marc Wainer, the show which is currently being rebroadcast, challenges industry titans to fuel entrepreneurial mentoring activities and contribute to making a meaningful difference in the development of young entrepreneurs.