World of Media: Chevron reviews global media business, ad war for US Army business is over, BBC eyes Belgium move, jobs bloodbath in US

Chevron reviews its global media business. BBC eyes Belgium move. A Million Little Things adman Rome Howard does real-life pitch in series. US media industry to lose around 1000 jobs. Ad war for US Army business is over

Chevron reviews its global media business

Having maintained WPP as its agency for the last 16 years, energy giant Chevron has started the process of reviewing its global media planning and buying business.

The company said that its “testing the market” to ensure that it has the best possible media services agency partner in place.

AdWeek has more information, here.

BBC eyes Belgium move

With Brexit looming, British broadcaster, the BBC, is eyeing setting up an international office in Brussels, Belgium.

In order to continue broadcasting across Europe, the broadcaster needs to have a presence in an EU member state, which it will no longer have once Brexit is concluded.

Aside from Belgium, the BBC is also considering the Netherlands or Ireland.

The Guardian has the full story, here.

US media industry loses around 1000 jobs The US media industry is in a dire state, CNN Business is reporting, with around one thousand jobs on the line. And it’s not just in print media this time around.

The jobs slash at Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper group, includes well-known journalists such as a Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist. The HuffPost has lost its opinion section, and a Pulitzer Prize finalist, Jason Cherkis.

CNN reports Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed’s co-founder and chief executive, as saying the restructuring at the digital news outlet was to put it on a “firm foundation” to deal with the “evolving economics of digital platforms”. For the full story, visit CNN Business Ad war for US Army business is over WPP’s Possible has withdrawn its bid protest against the US government from the Court of Federal Claims, effectively bringing to an end a four year fight for the business. It will no longer contest the decision to award the account to Team DDB in November. AdWeek has reported that the decision follows a similar one from McCann Worldgroup, the incumbent agency for 12 years. “McCann argued it had been eliminated from the review thanks to an unidentified disk missing from its final presentation materials,” AdWeek reported, adding the Possible claimed the Army had unfairly judged its pitch, “ignoring the agency’s own ‘highly innovative’ technological assets and awarding the business to DDB only because that shop offered cheaper fees”. AdWeek has the full story.

A Million Little Things adman Rome Howard does real-life pitch in series

US salad dressing Hidden Valley Ranch’s latest commercial not only appeared in an episode of ABC’s A Million Little Things, but also in the show itself.

Variety has reported that Romany Malco’s character, Rome Howard, will be seen pitching the new spot – designed by real-life ad agency McGarryBowen – to a group of clients in a conference room in a scene within a segment of the programme. A full-length airing of the commercial takes place in an ad break following that part of the episode.

“Hidden Valley Ranch’s launch of their new brand campaign in ‘A Million Little Things’ showcases how we seamlessly elevate brands while staying authentic to the series, story, and, our viewers,” said Patricia Betron, senior vice president of consumer packaged goods at Disney Advertising Sales, in a prepared statement. She said Disney and Clorox Co., which owns the Hidden Valley brand, have a “longstanding relationship” that involves weaving its products into programming where appropriate.

ABC said it is seeing high demand from advertisers for the freshman drama, which centres on a tight-knit group of friends who are rocked by one member’s decision to commit suicide.

For the whole story, visit Variety here.