Awards Wrap: SABC wins 11 Afrikaans broadcasting awards, SA agencies win big at the ADC and One Show Awards













Finalists announced in 2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards

The top five finalists in the celebrity, entertainment and sports personality categories of the 2019 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards have been announced.

In a new category for 2019, the country’s Coolest Online Influencers will also receive recognition.

The 2019 celebrity finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Coolest Local Female Celebrity:

Amanda Black; Babes Wodumo; Lady Zamar; Minnie Dlamini; Pearl Thusi – (2018 winner: Babes Wodumo)

Coolest Local Male Celebrity:

AKA; Casper Nyovest; Kwesta; Nasty C; Trevor Noah – (2018 winner: Trevor Noah)

Coolest Local DJ (Radio or Club):

Black Coffee; DJ Fresh; DJ Maphonso; Prince Kaybee; DJ Tira – (2018 winner: Black Coffee)

Coolest Local Sportsperson:

AB de Villers; Caster Semenya; Percy Tau; Siphiwe Tshabalala; Thuso Phala – (2018 winner: Siphiwe Tshabalala)

Coolest Radio Station:

5 FM; East Coast Radio; Highveld (94.7FM); Metro FM; Ukhozi FM – (2018 winner: Metro FM)

Coolest TV Soap:

7de Laan; Empire; Skeem Saam; The Queen; Uzalo – (2018 winner: Uzalo)

Coolest Online Influencer – NEW CATEGORY:

Bonang Matheba; Kefilwe Mabote; Kim Kardashian; Lasizwe; Somizi

The Sunday Times Generation Next Youth Marketing Conference takes place on 13 June from 09h00 to 14h00 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Tickets can be purchased here. For the complete agenda and list of speakers and panellists visit here.

SABC wins 11 awards at the ATKV Mediaveertjies

The SABC scooped 11 awards (from nominations in 15 categories, for both radio and TV) at the ATKV Mediaveertjies awards.

Now in their 12th year, the awards aim to honour excellence in Afrikaans broadcasting.

Radio Sonder Grense (RSG) had the largest number of 23 finalists in the Listen (radio) category ranging from news and actuality, to documentaries and radio dramas.

Here are SABC’s wins by category:

Category Winner Programme – Station Best presenter of a journal program Sue Pyler Middag op RSG: Ivor Swartz – RSG Best insert in a journal program Anna-Marie Jansen van Vuuren Kanarie se musiek tref emosionele note – RSG Best presenter of a news/actuality program Jody Hendricks Praat saam: Hannah Cornelius-uitspraak – RSG Best insert in a news/actuality program Izak du Plessis Monitor: Ramaphosa-termyn – RSG Best journal program Veronique van Heyningen Middag op RSG – RSG Best news/actuality program Jody Hendricks, Praat saam: Nageboorte-depressie – RSG Best documentary Martelize Brink Atlantis: Verlore, gevind – RSG Best insert in an educational program Hanri Wondergem Monitor: Skenk jou lyk – RSG Best radio drama script Sophia van Taak Springgety – RSG Best radio drama producer Renske Jacobs Kolskoot Visagie – RSG Best insert in a TV actuality program Julie Laurenz 50/50: Hluhluwe iMfolozi Wildreservaat – SABC 2

SABC 2 will broadcast the awards ceremony on Sunday, 19 May 2019 at 16:30.

South African agencies win big at the ADC and One Show Awards

It was a week of success for South African agencies at The One Club for Creativity’s ADC and One Show Award ceremonies.

TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg walked away with seven awards, including one gold, one silver and five merits. Ogilvy SA Johannesburg and Net#work BBDO Johannesburg followed with four awards each, and M&C Saatchi Abel Cape Town scooped three honours.

The full list of winners can be found here.

Local agency wins four international awards

For the 13th year, South African communication consultancy DevCom, won two Gold Quill Awards of Excellence from the prestigious International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) in the categories customer relations and research.

The awards recognise excellence in the field of business communication from agencies, corporates and consultancies all over the world. A total of 202 entries were selected as world-class, with 86 entries earning an Excellence Award and 116 a Merit Award from 10 different countries.

“For us, practicing what we preach and showing that we are good at communication, is invaluable. We took a dose of our own medicine with the “Elephant in the Room” campaign,” says Mari Lee, CEO and founder of DevCom.

The campaign delivered strategic communication material, with an elephant-shaped doorstop, to executives in targeted companies. This resulted in 100% awareness with all the participants, 38% conversion into meetings, and closing three new accounts. DevCom also upsold significantly in existing accounts in an 18-month period, allowing them to double the turn-over of the business during this time.

Winners of WAN-IFRA’s Asian Media Awards 2019

The winners were announced for WAN-IFRA’s Asian Media Awards during the Publish Asia/Newsroom Summit Asia 2019 conferences in Singapore. The awards provide news publishers with regular showcases in the region.

South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd took home six awards at the 18th Asian Media Awards, half of them for the top three spots in the Newspaper Infographics category. The other wins were for Newspaper Overall Design (Gold award) and Newspaper Breaking News (Silver and Bronze).

Singapore Press Holdings Ltd was the next biggest winner, clinching five trophies for Best News Photography (Gold and Silver), Newspaper Overall Design (Bronze), Feature Photography (Bronze) and Sports Photography (Bronze) categories.

Jagran Prakashan Ltd picked up four awards, winning two Golds and two Silvers across the Newspaper Marketing and Community Service categories.

First-time winner Infographics Lab 203 nailed a Gold and Bronze for Magazine Infographics.

The full list of winners can be found here.

Jurors announced for Appy Awards

The judging panel for this year’s Appy Awards has been announced.

The awards recognise excellence in app design and functionality.

WAN-IFRA announces 2019 Laureates for the Women in News Editorial Leadership Award

The WAN-IFRA’s Women in News Editorial Leadership Award recognises an exemplary contribution of an editor to her newsroom – and under her leadership the contribution of her newspaper – to society. Two editors from Lebanon and South Sudan will receive the 2019 award recognising exceptional leadership in the newsroom.

Anna Nimiriano, editor-in-chief of the Juba Monitor in South Sudan, has been named the 2019 Africa Laureate. Acil Tabbara, senior editor at L’Orient du Jour in Lebanon has been named the 2019 MENA Laureate.

The Women in News Editorial Leadership Award is part of WAN-IFRA’s Women in News initiative, made possible through support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Award recognises one Laureate from MENA and one Laureate from Africa, annually.

The 2019 Laureates will be honoured at the 71st WAN-IFRA World News Media Congress and World Editors’ Forum taking place in Glasgow, UK from 1-3 June. For more on the conference, click here.

To read more about the 2019 Laureates, click here.

