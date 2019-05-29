Mapula Nkosi is the new editor of the Daily and Sunday Sun newspapers

Editor of Sunday World, Mapula Nkosi, has been appointed editor-in-chief of Daily Sun and Sunday Sun, taking up her new position on 1 June. Tiso Blackstar, publisher of Sunday World, is reported to be closing several titles, including the weekend tabloid.

“I look forward to strengthening the incredibly special position the paper plays in our readers’ lives by shining a spotlight on their concerns and to empower them,” Nkosi said. “Sunday Sun will continue to be a leading tabloid where the biggest celebrity news stories break.”

Nkosi has an honours degree in journalism from the University of the Witwatersrand and completed a postgraduate diploma in marketing and business management at Unisa.

She has held several senior editorial positions in a career that started in 1997 as a news writer at City Press, where she was promoted to lifestyle editor before joining True Love as deputy editor in 2008. She was appointed deputy editor of the Sowetan in 2012 and took up her current position in 2017 – in both instances as the first female appointee.

“We warmly welcome Mapula back at Media24,” said Media24 Print Media CEO, Rika Swart. “Daily Sun and Sunday Sun are of great strategic value to Media24 and stand on the cusp of a vital print and digital integration. Strong leadership with solid print and digital experience in tabloid newsroom management is key to their future growth and sustainability.”

Swart said Nkosi was the ideal candidate for this role. “She has spent her entire career at publications aimed at this market and has a deep understanding of the unique challenges involved in running a tabloid,” Swart added. “Her experience at True Love will also be invaluable when it comes to serving Daily Sun’s large, particularly digital, female readership. I look forward to working closely with her and we wish her all the best.”