And this year’s award goes to… our MOST amazing sponsors

Preparations for the 11th MOST Awards have shifted up a gear and sponsorships are being snapped up faster than ever before. The annual event, which takes place on 10 September 2019 at The Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg is a highlight on the media industry’s calendar, and continues to grow from year to year.
“The MOST Awards has grown in leaps and bounds over the years,” said Kgaugelo Maphai, MD for The MediaShop, a returning sponsor for the Media Owner Legend Award. “It’s an indispensable platform for the media industry to continuously re-evaluate itself and to ensure that we are progressing. We choose to sponsor the awards because MOST is a credible partner that ensures everyone in the industry has an opportunity to have its say.”
What makes a MOST Legend?
MOST’s Media Owner Legend is a brilliant negotiator and an inspiring individual who exemplifies passion, commitment, mentorship, consistency, wisdom, strong leadership, integrity, business acumen and a willingness to contribute time for the betterment of the industry. Past winners include Greg Maloka, Peter MacKenzie, Gill Randall and Trevor Ormerod.
Why the Lamb Award is more sheep than it looks
DStv Media Sales shows their support to the industry by sponsoring the 2019 Media Agency Lamb Award. The Lamb Award celebrates media owners who have not acquired the necessary 30 qualifying votes for the overall MOST Awards, but have achieved between 25 and 29 votes; and are highly rated for outstanding performance in service delivery, knowledge, and innovation. Past winners include Initiative Media (Cape Town) and Vizeum (Cape Town).
Fahmeeda Cassim Surtee, CEO of DStv Media Sales, says: “In a business environment that is increasingly customer-centric, it is imperative that we maintain and improve service levels to succeed. DSTV Media Sales has always been indebted to the MOST Awards – we take the feedback we receive most seriously and use it to improve our standards of service.”
Media Owner Rising Star
Carat are a repeat sponsor of this year’s Media Owner Rising Star, an accolade presented to an up-and-coming mover and shaker who is 39 or younger. Nominees are excellent sales people who are developing a strong profile in the industry and encompass the following characteristics: open minded, innovative, confident, challenge the status quo, outspoken, decisive, take the lead and are involved in the industry. Previous winners include: Ricardo Lopes, Darren McKinnon and Ilsa Gräbe.
“MOST plays an incredible role in keeping us accountable to each other in ways that no other bodies do” says Donald Mokgale, MD for Carat. “From the way the nominations are done, with extensive discussions qualifying each of them, to the way MOST acknowledges excellence and growth of both individuals as well as businesses, it’s truly laudable.
“Carat continues to sponsor the awards because]it has strengthened our media owner relationships and helped us further demonstrate our seriousness when it comes to excellence and accountability which are our values that we strongly believe in.”
Don’t forget to vote in the 2019 MOST Awards. To access the online survey click here, or go to www.themediaonline.co.za and look for the “Click here to Vote” button on the homepage sidebar.
For more information or to sponsor the 2019 MOST Awards please contact Sandra Gordon on sgordon@stonesoup.co.zaor Melanie Warricker on 072 480 6123 or melanie@ifeelgood.co.za.
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za