Breaking news: Sunday World sold to Fundudzi Media













Weekend tabloid Sunday World has been sold. It was bought by Fundudzi Media.

Affected employees will transfer to the new owners, but the paper will continue to operate from Tiso Blackstar’s premises during the transition period, said managing director of Tiso Blackstar, Andy Gill.

“We are excited about this great opportunity to play a role in shaping the future of the media landscape in South Africa, and to contribute towards the diversity of ownership, voices and perspectives which are important to our constitutional democracy,” said David Mabilu, who owns Fundudzi Media. “We plan to maintain the highest standards of quality and ethical journalism.”

Mabilu has great plans for the paper which will be announced in due course. This includes the appointment of an editor to take the title to the next level. [Former editor Mapula Nkosi has left to take charge of Daily Sun and Sunday Sun.]

“The paper’s readers and the public at large can look forward to more entertaining content, and robust, quality journalism that is ethical, fair and balanced. We would like to assure our readers that their Sunday mornings will never be the same again,” he said. “We would also like to thank Tiso Blackstar for entrusting us with the future of this great asset.”

The sale is effective from 30 June 2019.

