The benefits of fast, affordable and reliable internet













During my tenure as the founding CEO of the IAB, I co-founded a civil-led initiative that aimed to give life to realising the right to the free flow of access to information and ideas; and to declare universal access to the internet a basic human right.

I was delighted to discover our government recognises that access to the internet is essential for all South Africans to realise their full range of fundamental rights. There is much research to suggest that improving access stimulates economic growth and development, but progress is slow; we need a more concerted and co-ordinated effort and private sector support (such as zero-rated content) to make this a reality and contribute to a nationally co-ordinated strategy.

At the ANC’s 54th party conference in December 2017, the ANC resolved that wi-fi must be provided to communities in metropolitan and rural areas, and to all public schools, clinics and libraries. The ruling party committed to encouraging efforts by government and the private sector to “deploy broadband infrastructure and services and ensure accessibility to free wi-fi as part of the development of economic inclusion”.

In February 2019, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga launched the National Reading Coalition, announcing that one of the greatest challenges facing South Africa’s basic education today is the inability of our learners to read-for-meaning. Literacy enables people to access a wide range of competencies, information and knowledge, yet out of 44 Sub-Saharan African countries, 18 have a literacy rate of less than 50%, or an illiterate population of more that 10 million. President Cyril Ramaphosa has endorsed the initiative as its chief patron.

In March 2019, President Ramaphosa spurred young entrepreneurs to invest in Africa, when addressing the Young President’s Association at their Global Leadership Conference right here in South Africa declaring, “…both government and business must join forces to provide workers with the skills and qualifications they need to participate in the digital economy”.

Whether it be internships, mentorship, sponsorship, donating time, talent or any other valuable resource to empowering equality through education, entrepreneurship or employment, let’s echo our new leadership and show our commitment to giving our future leaders access to the promise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In April 2019, Ramaphosa appointed members of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to assist government in taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital industrial revolution. While the core task of the Commission is to identify relevant policies, strategies and action plans to position South Africa as a global player, the President acknowledged that “unless we adapt, understand the nature of profound change that is reshaping our world, and unless we readily embrace the opportunities it presents, the promise of our nation’s birth will remain unfulfilled”.

But the question is, how can we talk benefits of 4IR if we are leaving half of South Africa behind, in particular our youth for whom access to internet can create education, training and job opportunities?

Our president has already shown his commitment through the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation to fostering inclusive, empowered society from classrooms to small businesses. There are myriad initiatives creating hope and opportunity for South African youth, both on and offline.

I’m joining the movement and showing my commitment to investing in future leadership through Sayes Mentoring

If you can change the world through the eyes of a single young person, you can change the world.

Media and marketing pioneer Josephine Buys, who is the former and founding CEO of Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa, is now the CEO for The Publisher Research Council. Buys’ diverse career has placed her at the forefront of embracing media in a variety of industries [and platforms], from publishing and entertainment, to agencies and the public sector. Her experience spans sales, marketing, brand development and e-commerce. @jozib_sa

