In The Hotseat with Mediamark’s Wayne Bischoff













With nearly three decades of experience in the sales, marketing and advertising industry, in South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and Europe, covering the full media landscape from print, TV, and radio, to OOH and digital, Wayne Bischoff was recently named as the new CEO of Mediamark.

What excites you most about your new position at Mediamark?

The rapidly changing media landscape and how data, tech and creative is integrating in the media space.

You worked at Mediamark before. What’s different now?

The role for one. I was on the exco but now the buck stops with me. So slightly more pressure! Also how Mediamark has evolved into an integrated and multi-channel sales house, which was in its infancy when I left, however the amazing culture remains intact, which I am happy to rejoin.

What do you think will be your key challenges in this role?

To change the mindset of a siloed approach to media buys. Traditional media is still very much a part of the mix and cannot be ignored because digital is growing at the rate it is. There is always a place for traditional media and it is still integral to the holistic customer solution. But other media such as digital amplifies the message.

What are some of the most important lessons you’ve learned on your media journey?

Flexibility is key… nothing is set in stone. You need to adapt and improvise in an ever-changing environment. “Move fast and break things” was a motto which I took on from seeing all those posters around the Facebook offices. Maybe we are a little more mature now and less likely to want to break things, but the message is about breaking with old school legacy and being future fit. Reaching the right audience, at the right time, in the right place is not a template, but an analysis and understanding of the data available to you to reach the required return on marketing investment for the client.

What is going to be the biggest thing in the radio sales sector this year?

Elevating radio as an amazing impactful and ROI medium for all the youngsters in the industry who think that digital is all there is and not just a vital part of the mix. Radio has to promote itself better this year.

The worst job you’ve ever had?

Every job is a learning experience… sometimes the worst jobs have taught me how things shouldn’t be done. And I always try to have fun no matter what. My worst job probably was doing a waitering job for functions over the Christmas period way out in the countryside, south west of London. Ungrateful drunken so-and-so’s but I did make a point of dropping peas on their laps when I dished their plates!

The quality you most respect in people is… integrity and honesty.

Your pet hate is… stupidity and any -ism.

What scares you most?

The future we are leaving our kids with, all the pollution across our earth.

Your best qualities are… respecting everyone’s (educated) viewpoint and I am a good listener, and my John Travolta dance moves.

Your worst quality is… impatience, but I am generally good at hiding it.

Your personal motto is… “nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm”.

A perfect day would be… At Mediamark.

If you could have dinner with someone living or dead it would be… my great grandmother (came to SA from Wales)

The gadget/s you can’t live without and why… duh – my phone.

Your addiction is…. Dark Lindt chocolate.

Your death row meal would be… lobster thermidor.

2019 will be… better than 2018!

