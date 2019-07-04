Media moves: Arries joins HelloFCB+ as creative technologist, WE Comms wins Diageo Drive Dry campaign, Mindshare keeps KFC













The Media Online’s weekly round up of moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Diageo South Africa names WE Communications as lead agency for their Drive Dry campaign

WE Communications South Africa has announced the win of a significant tender with the country’s leading premium spirits company, Diageo, which will see the agency support its commitment to reducing harmful consumption and road related accidents as a result of drunk driving, particularly among young adults.

“We were not only looking for a highly creative agency to partner with us, but also one that can effectively use storytelling to reach young minds. WE Communications was the clear winner,” said Lebogang Mashigo, Diageo in Society manager at Diageo South Africa.

“This is a great consumer win for our agency, and we are proud to be working with Diageo. Using our unique perspective on consumer perception, Brands in Motion, we were able to gain insights into how to effectively support the Diageo Drive Dry brand. This campaign will intersect all three of our core industry focal points, those being technology, consumer and health,” said James Wilson, VP and general manager of WE Communications South Africa.

WE and Drive Dry implores South Africans to #JoinThePact, by pledging to never drink and drive.

People moves

HelloFCB+ establishes creative technologist position, appoints Brendan Arries

HelloFCB+ has established a creative technologist position and has appointed Brendan Arries to the role.

Arries’ key task will be partnering with the creative and strategic teams to deliver digitally-led solutions and consumer experiences clients need to meet their brand and business objectives.

“For us, the creative technologist role was a key one in putting creativity at the heart of the entire consumer journey, building strong emotional connections between clients and their audiences at the right touch points. Simply put, the position bridges the gap between creative and code, working alongside creatives and strategists to create work that disrupts, engages and is truly effective,” said HelloFCB+ executive creative director, Camilla Clerke.

Before joining HelloFCB+, Arries honed his skills at Lilo London, Gloo Digital Design and Ogilvy & Mather working on brands such as KFC, Direct Axis, Europcar, Virgin Active, Puma, Volkswagen, and Spur.

“To take advantage of new and existing technologies to create more meaningful experiences for our clients’ consumers, HelloFCB+ must continuously strengthen the unity between insightful design and innovative development. And I’m excited to part of the new team intent on doing just that,” said Arries.

Reveel. welcomes Simon Allenberg to the team

Nfinity Media’s out of home specialists Reveel. has announced the addition of Simon Allenberg to its team. Allenberg will work closely with directors Tyron Martin and Tanner Rock across the sales and site development aspects of the business.

Allenberg has been involved in the advertising and media industry for the past five years with an extensive background in the creative agency and out-of-home media spaces.

“I am really excited to be joining this team at just the right time with the growth of the business. I’ve spent a lot of time understanding and working in the out-of-home landscape, and I believe my knowledge of the property sector combined with my understanding of how to add value to our clients’ media and marketing initiatives, will achieve great results for our clients, and for Reveel.,” Allenberg said.

Rock said Reveel. was off to a “solid start” since the launch of the business in November last year with first half of 2019 being one of strategic growth in key areas, with a focus on the implementation of unique, untouched environments within this evolving out of home space.

Celeste Ntuli joins Red Cake – Not The Cooking Show

SABC2 ‘s variety show Red Cake – Not The Cooking Show returns for its second season on Friday 19:00 with renowned comedienne and actress Celeste Ntuli joining the show to co-host alongside Zwai Bala and Harrison Crump as the in house DJ.

The show serves up conversation and games played along to the tunes of Zwai Bala and DJ Harrison Crump. Each episode will feature celebrities such as Motlatsi Mafatshe, Ayanda Allie-Payne, Emmanuel Castis, Kagiso Lediga and Baby Cele as they make guest appearances.

New appointment for NV Studios in Los Angeles

NV Studios’ new Los Angeles office has made its first appointment, with Luke Field joining as development executive for both the company’s scripted and unscripted series slates.

Working in film, television, stage and behind the production scenes – he recently sold the television miniseries The 43 to the BBC and produced the Frank Sinatra Documentary, To Be Frank, on Netflix – Field has a well-developed understanding of the international content industry.

“I’m excited to be joining NV Studios at a time when the company is growing exponentially and cementing its place in the global content landscape,” said Field. “I’m really looking forward to exploring all manner of new content opportunities across the board with Damien and the team”.

NV Studios CEO Damien Brown, who will shortly be making the permanent move to Los Angeles to oversee the international operation, said Field’s diverse skill set and industry contacts will add tremendous value to the company

Business moves

Mindshare SA keeps KFC South Africa media business

Mindshare South Africa has retained the KFC South Africa media business.

“We couldn’t be prouder to confirm our re-appointment to the KFC South Africa media business. Our strategy around Sources of Growth was a key part in this winning proposal whilst the brand continues to dominate in a challenging QSR space,” said CEO Zia Namooya.

“We’re super chuffed to be passed on the baton for the 12th year running.” Zamooya said the Mindshare South Africa team was humbled to be part of the next chapter.

A triple win for Red Carpet Creative

Celebrating its tenth year in operation, boutique PR, marketing and events agency, Red Carpet Creative, has notched up three new top tier client acquisitions on the local and global markets.

Bringing haute couture fresh from New York Fashion Week to South African soil, Red Carpet Creative has been selected to partner with Prestige Runway New York, debuting the New York Runway show on 11 October 2019.

Red Carpet also recently signed the immaculate five-star Quoin Rock winery, Manor House, venue hall and molecular gastronomy Gåte Restaurant in Stellenbosch.

In addition to the First Thursday Movie Nights at 15 on Orange Hotel featuring a series of Quentin Tarantino Cult Classics, Red Carpet Creative has simultaneously spearheaded the alluring First Thursday Night Markets at Botanik Social House on Queen Victoria Street in CPT.

Avanti Communications signs a three-year master distributor agreement with Vox

Avanti Communications Group (Avanti) has signed a three-year period master distributor agreement on its HYLAS 4 and HYLAS 2 satellites with Vox Telecom (Vox), a South African end-to-end integrated ICT and infrastructure provider and telecommunications company.

The partnership enables Vox to use Avanti’s satellite fleet, which provides full coverage across sub-Saharan Africa, to deliver a cost-effective and reliable high-speed broadband service to the remotest areas in the region.

Avanti sales director for Africa, Neil Whitehead, said, “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Vox and support the delivery of affordable broadband across Africa, supporting our mission to help liberate the potential of communities and businesses wherever they are located.”

FIBO Global Fitness Africa is a new sponsor for Discovery Vitality Run Series 2019

FIBO Global Fitness Africa, presented by Dis-Chem Pharmacies has announced that they join the Discovery Vitality Run Series as the new sponsor of the Randburg Harriers and Discovery Vitality race which will take place at Randburg Harriers Running Club on Sunday, 1 September 2019.

“As Africa’s leading health, wellness and fitness festival, FIBO Global Fitness Africa presented by Dis-Chem Pharmacies is delighted to partner with Randburg Harriers and Discovery Vitality to bring you the FIBO Africa Challenge,” said Martin Hiller, GM of FIBO Africa.

Iconic Media Group partners with Customer Marketing Group

Customer Marketing Group (CMG) is Iconic Media Group’s newest partner, offering another specialist skill – strategy commercialisation, specialising in delivering relevant, engaging stakeholder strategies that enhance the total customer/shopper experience to drive sustainable business/brand growth.

Understanding the evolving retail landscape partners Grant Rightford, ex-group managing director of Geometry Global (WPP’s shopper marketing business) with a long-time client and equally experienced exec level FMCG) leader, Dries van der Sandt, established the Customer Marketing Group.

“Rightford and van der Sandt bring a wealth of industry knowledge and insights resulting from developing integrated consumer experience strategies for blue-chip clients across different industries, markets and continents,” said Dermot Latimer, founder and CEO of the Iconic Media Group.

Making moves

SARIE turns a stylish 70

SARIE’s July birthday issue celebrates 70 years of inspiration and innovation. A proudly South African title that has grown from the first issue selling 35 000 copies to an influential, powerful brand, making three million* reader connections monthly through a variety of top-quality print products, several digital and television platforms as well as reader functions and workshops countrywide.

“Right from that very first issue the message was crystal clear,”

SARIE editor-in-chief Michélle van Breda points out. “The magazine would be inspirational; a leader and not a follower. A strategy SARIE pursued over the years and holds to this day.”

SARIE’s birthday issue features Rolene Strauss (Miss World and Miss SA 2014) on two different covers, which will be on-shelf simultaneously throughout the country from July 1. The original 1949 Sarie Marais cover was the inspiration for both. A faint image of the original cover appears on the background of both issues, creatively linking the magazine’s past to the present.

