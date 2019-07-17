MediaHeads 360 activates Nelson Mandela’s legacy













[PRESS OFFICE] Media specialist agency, MediaHeads 360, will celebrate Mandela Day and Nelson Mandela’s legacy by making a difference in the lives of animals cared for by the Woodrock Animal Rescue.

Celebrated annually on 18 July, Mandela Day calls on South Africans to commemorate Madiba’s life by giving back in a sustainable way that will support long-term change. Nelson Mandela famously said “We can change the world and make it a better place. It is in your hands to make a difference.”

Inspired by these words and the challenge to bring about enduring change, MediaHeads 360, will this year support the Woodrock Animal Rescue. The shelter is a leading non-profit, pro-life rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming facility. Woodrock Animal Rescue cares for homeless, abused, neglected, stray, injured, ill, geriatric and unwanted animals.

Speaking on the initiative, MediaHeads 360 general manager and project spearhead, Amoré Swanepoel, said, “Two things about Woodrock stood out for us, their motto ‘Action not Words’ and the fact that they give a voice to animals. As MediaHeads 360, we give voices to campaigns and clients, so giving a voice to an organisation that speaks on behalf of rescue animals was deeply humbling, and then of course we also wanted to put these words into action.”

MediaHeads 360 employees will donate their time on Mandela Day to help Woodrock Animal Rescue build and paint the shelter’s much-needed agility park. The shelter has earmarked the park to assist with the various aspects required to rehabilitate rescue animals. Furthermore, agility park activities will strengthen the bond between caretaker and animal, and assist in the adoption process.

In addition, MediaHeads 360 will also employ the services of their production facilities to write and produce a generic commercial for the organisation to ensure continued awareness of the shelter. “Our staff have also generously donated food for the animals, from their own pockets, which we will deliver on the day”, Swanepoel added.

“Giving back is an integral part of our company’s DNA and our Mandela Day project is a continuation of our consistent community contributions. This month we give our time and skills to our furry friends,” Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 managing director, said.

Some of the company’s community projects include bursaries for young media professionals, their ongoing internship programme, recent Youth Month job shadowing initiative, and collections for a shelter caring for women, children and the elderly.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact person: Amore Swanepoel

Designation: MediaHeads 360 General Manager

Phone: 010 590 4553

Email: amore@mediaheads360.co.za

About MediaHeads 360

MediaHeads 360 are Level 1 BEE media specialists that develop and implement integrated, strategic marketing campaigns across diverse platforms. Our services are inspired by our 360 approach and include idea generation, production, implementation, campaign tracking, syndication, research, branded content, mobile broadcast, non traditional television and radio campaigns, social media amplification activations and influencer marketing. In addition, we leverage our excellent relationships with media owners to negotiate with platforms across the country.

We ACTIVATE by creating holistic, result-driven campaigns within the right environment. We CAPTIVATE through well-implemented and engaging campaigns with multiple touch points. We AMPLIFY and optimise your reach and impact with 360 solutions.

