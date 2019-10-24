Mediology appoints Deliwe Msibi as strategic planner













Deliwe Msibi (26) has been appointed as strategic planner at media and online marketing agency, Mediology.

Joining Mediology from RMS Media where she was a media planner on accounts such as Standard General Insurance, Glencore and Galito’s Chicken for the past three years, Deliwe will work closely with media director, Michael Pearce, as well as the agency’s advertising, public relations and product teams, to develop, plan and implement strategies for Ascendis, Auto Pedigree, Bridgestone, Coricraft, Extramarks and Voltex among others.

A BA Communications graduate from North West University, Deliwe who is fluent in four of the country official languages – English, IsiZulu, SeSotho and IsiXhosa – and passionate about holistic communication, started her media career as a Marketing and Sales Intern with Mediamark/VOW FM in 2015 before being appointed as Sales Co-Ordinator with the company.

She is a people’s person who enjoys dancing, swimming and spending time with her family.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.