Mediology appoints Nombulelo Yena as strategic planner













[PRESS OFFICE] Nombulelo Yena (28) has been appointed as strategic planner at media and online marketing agency, Mediology.

Yena, who will work closely with Mediology’s key strategist and business unit director, Julie Dunstan, will be tasked with implementation and planning across the Momentum portfolio. She will ensure that client briefs are seamlessly and consistently interpreted by the advertising, public relations and client teams.

Reporting directly to Mediology’s media director and lead strategist, Michael Pearce, Yena brings six years of in-depth immersion in the media environment to her new position.

After graduating from the AAA School of Advertising with a BA in Integrated Marketing Communications specialising in Media & Brand Management, she joined Blueprint Advertising Agency as a media analyst. Subsequent appointments include Omnicom Media Group (Johannesburg) as a media implementation planner as well as media planner with JCDecaux Africa’s internal media department.

