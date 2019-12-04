New Year, New Media Professionals













[PRESS OFFICE] Five female media professionals will be entering the New Year with a new qualification in digital marketing, empowered by MediaHeads 360.

In August, Level 1 BEE media specialists, MediaHeads 360 celebrated Women’s Month by inviting women – employed in the advertising or media industry – to submit a motivation to study digital marketing at the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

The initiative was a continuation of the business’ commitment to create sustainable development opportunities within the media landscape. “We are deeply passionate about developing talented young people in media, and we believe that one of the most impactful ways to do this is through education. Creating an industry of empowered, inspired people who in turn support and develop the next generation,” said Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 managing director.

The bursaries were awarded, during the month of August, to Egnetia Masemola (M&C Saatchi), Siphe Mkize (Vizeum), Ntsako Lowane (PHD), Reabetswe Hlubi (Wavemaker) and Thuso Mmotlana (The MediaShop). Four recipients have since concluded their studies, with the fifth and final recipient completing their course early next year.

“This bursary means that I get to step into the world of digital media with confidence and, as a woman, empowered to make a mark in a previously male dominated field. The course will benefit me in becoming an integrated Media & Marketing Specialist who understands that the future of media is heavily reliant on digital technology and thus equipped for it,” said bursary recipient, Mmotlana.

Mkize added, “The best thing you can do for yourself is to gain as much knowledge about your industry as possible and this bursary has given me the confidence to take a step further in my career and add value to my portfolio.”

Since its relaunch earlier in the year, MediaHeads 360 have continually supported and emphasised the importance of education in the media space. “Giving back and creating upliftment opportunities is not only part of our business DNA, we believe it is also our duty as a proudly South African organisation. We were delighted with the inspirational feedback from our bursary recipients and we look forward to see the impact they will make in the industry,” Kantha Govender, MediaHeads 360 General Manager concluded.

