Elizabeth Sleith to pilot Sunday Times Travel magazine













Arena Holdings has announced the appointment of Elizabeth Sleith as the new Sunday Times Travel editor.

Sleith has been part of the Travel team for the past 10 years, previously holding the positions of deputy editor of Sunday Times Travel, and editor of the Sowetan Travel page. She takes over from Paul Ash, who will be staying with the Sunday Times, dedicated to main-body journalism.

“Elizabeth is a passionate traveller with a great deal of insight into the space, and a real commitment to fostering relationships with our readers and advertisers alike,” said Aspasia Karras, publisher of magazines and supplements at Arena Holdings. “We believe the consistency provided by her appointment is essential as a solid platform to take Sunday Times Travel to new heights.”

