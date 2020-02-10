Use engagement principles to get your emails to the inbox













Everlytic, a software company specialising in digital messaging and marketing automation, has released another thought leadership white paper. This time, it explains how businesses can improve their email delivery using email engagement principles such as database hygiene, refining email properties, optimising email composition, and email testing.

Email delivery problem

Achieving and maintaining a high delivery rate is often more complicated than it seems. From the moment a sender hits send to when an email arrives in the recipient’s inbox, it goes through a complex series of checks to ensure it’s legitimate. And sometimes, even the most honest emails get stuck along the way.

Asked why Everlytic wrote this white paper, Karyn Strybos, Marketing Manager at Everlytic, said, “Email delivery is a problem that marketers all over the world face. You spend so much time crafting your message, only to be left in the dark on whether it’s reaching your subscribers’ inboxes. We wanted to share some helpful tips to help marketers increase the chances of their emails being delivered.”

The email delivery guide

In its Email Delivery Guide, Everlytic walks readers through some of the actions they can take in their email creation right now to decrease their emails’ chances of being marked as spam and improve its delivery.

Ursinius Bronkhorst, Everlytic’s Deliverability Manager, says: “Email authentication is a must, and one of the simplest ways to improve delivery when using any email platform (Outlook, Everlytic etc.). It provides assurance to the ISPs that you’re who you say you are, making your message more trustworthy and them more likely to deliver your message to the inbox.”

Download the white paper

The technical work that Everlytic does helps their clients’ emails get delivered to their subscribers’ inboxes. But that’s just part of the picture. You can download Everlytic’s Email Delivery Guide to explore what else can be done to improve email delivery.

About Everlytic

Everlytic is a digital messaging platform that helps your business communicate personally, reliably, and automatically over email, SMS, and voice broadcasting – at scale. Our bulk messaging software enables you to send the right messages to the right people at the right time; building richer relationships at every step of the subscriber journey.

Everlytic is a Vox Telecom company.

