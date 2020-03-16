Change of format for celebrating winners of The Radio Awards 2020













In light of the Government’s declared state of disaster and the collective national efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 by prohibiting events where more than 100 people are gathered, it is important that we share the change of format for announcing the winners of The Radio Awards 2020.

The Radio Awards gala dinner, which was initially scheduled to take place in Sandton on 18 April 2020, has been replaced with an online winners announcement to be aired via digital channels on Friday, 17 April 2020 at 14h00. Further information regarding access to the announcement will be shared in due course.

As planned, category finalists will be announced via the www.radioawards.co.za website and The Radio Awards social media channels (@SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards) at 10h00 on 18 March 2020.

While it’s unfortunate that it will not be possible to celebrate the success of local radio talent in person, we thank you for your understanding, and for playing your part in keeping the health of our fellow citizens top priority.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.