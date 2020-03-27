Five steps to creating effective ads on TikTok













So, you’re ready to jump into advertising on TikTok but you’re not sure where to begin. With such a fun, popular and easy-to-use app, marketing should be a breeze, right?

Not so fast. It may be easy to set up an ad unit or have an influencer create a sponsored post, but if you really want to effectively reach your target audience, consider following these steps first.

Choose the right format

TikTok currently offers its own ad units, namely Biddable Ads, Brand Takeover, Hashtag Challenge and Branded Lenses. TikTok’s ad units work differently compared to those of Facebook and Twitter, so it’s good to familiarise yourself beforehand. Here’s an informative article on these units to get you started.

Don’t want to buy an ad unit? Influencer marketing does great on TikTok too, with sponsored posts by creators within specific niches (eg. make-up, hair care, lifestyle and fitness, etc.).

Be genuine

TikTok users value relatability and creativity, so a stale, corporate ad probably isn’t going to cut it. You don’t need the highest production quality to be successful on TikTok- in fact in many cases the realer your content is, the better. Your content will appeal most to users when it shows that you understand their needs, interests, humour and lifestyle.

Stay updated

Nothing would be easier than to list the current trends on TikTok. However, by the time this article reaches you, these formats will likely have become obsolete, only to be replaced by new viral hits. TikTok may have some long-standing trends, but most trends enjoy a brief period of popularity before fizzling out. It’s important to stay updated with current trends by engaging with the app often. Furthermore, once you’ve caught onto the trend, don’t wait! Create a post and share it quickly, before the magic is lost.

Spot trends

How can you spot the latest TikTok trends for yourself? Make note of videos which have common threads such as a specific filter or song. The audio used in every TikTok appears at the bottom of the screen, and tapping the spinning vinyl record icon takes you to a directory of every other TikTok which has used the same audio.

When it comes to specific effects used in a video, the same principle applies. Simply tap on the button above the username. This button is usually accompanied by a yellow fairy wand or play button, followed by the name of the effect (eg. green screen, go crazy, etc.).

Be seamless

TikTok’s interface makes it easy for anyone to get creative with their content, and you can use the unique look and feel this creates to your advantage. Play around with effects, and experiment with popular formats to find the best way to communicate your message. If your ad stands out like a sore thumb, you may find users losing interest and swiping you away. However, if your ad seamlessly slots into their feed by offering them something of value such as a quick tutorial or a relatable skit, you’re more likely to have them like, engage with and share your content.

You don’t need to be a teen in order to get comfortable with TikTok as a platform. As long as you’re open to change, and aren’t afraid of experimenting with new formats and ad units, TikTok is a promising platform that’ll help you make meaningful connections with your audience.

Zapriana Atanassova is community manager and copywriter at Arc Interactive.

