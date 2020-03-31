Metro FM, ‘coolest station in SA’, delivers 2020 line-up













From Wednesday, METRO FM will be showcasing its 2020 line-up. But fans expecting a major shake-up will be disappointed. Based on the 2019 successes, which saw the station delivering its highest audience figures in four years, the station plans to maintain the current line-up with a few minor additions.

The station, voted the Coolest Station in SA at the Gen Next awards for seven years running, is introducing two developmental slots aimed at setting up new and young talent for the future at METRO FM. These are new weekend programmes from 02:00 -04:00 (The Lift) and 04:00 – 06:00 (Club with Mat Elle), hosted by Rorisang Thandekiso and Nthabeleng Matela respectively.

Thandekiso is a well-known TV personality, content producer, speaker and singer who was first introduced to the South African entertainment industry when she joined YoTV, while Matela joins METRO FM from hosting the afternoon drive show on Tuks FM.

“We are ecstatic to welcome the new additions to the METRO FM family,” said station manager, Sibongile Mtyali. “They each bring their individuality and unique skills to the brand. This move is in line with our commitment of growing and grooming radio talent as we consciously prepare METRO FM’s next generation of broadcasters.”

Mo Flava (Moeti Tsiki) and the MOP team will continue to set the daily scene weekdays between 05:00 and 09:00 with The Morning Flava. The show is followed by The Bridge with Dineo Ranaka, Lerato Kganyago and Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung from 09:00 to 12:00.

Lunch is still served with Thomas and Pearl between 12:00 and 15:00. The Kings Suite sees a new addition in Lindi Sirame, who is no stranger to drive-time radio. Sirame, who is currently with Newsroom Afrika, brings a wealth of knowledge and sassiness to the show.

Lootlove (Luthando Shosha) joins the weekend breakfast, THE WKNDR’with MoG (Mpho Madise), leaving DJ Speedsta (Lesego Nkayiseng) to host the now two hour long show, Absolute Hip-Hop by himself. Another WKNDR addition is Chante Jantjies, currently a news anchor on SABC TV. She will bring a news and current affairs flair to the show.

Due to popular demand, Cruise Control gains an additional hour, extending the show from 13:00 – 16:00. It will be followed by I Believe with Oskido (Oscar Mdlongwa) airing from 16:00-19:00. The Sunday love movement continues to reign supreme from 09:00 to 21:00 following the Sacred Space with Thami Ngubeni and Khaya Mthethwa, closing the week with the Urban Jazz Experience with Nothemba Madumo.

Below is the full line-up:

MONDAY – THURSDAY

Time-Channel Programme Host(s) 00:00 – 02:00 The Wind Down Marian Nyako-Lartey 02:00 – 05:00 Early Mornings with A Smile Ismail Abrahams 05:00 – 09:00 The Morning Flava Mo Flava (Moeti Tsiki) Pearl Shongwe Owen Hannie Moshe Ndiki 09:00 – 12:00 The Bridge Dineo Ranaka Lerato Kganyago Somizi Mhlongo Kgopedi Lilokoe 12:00 – 15:00 Lunch with Thomas & Pearl Thomas Msengana Pearl Modiadie Melanie Bala Lebo Motsoeli 15:00 – 18:00 The Kings Suite Sphectacula (Siphesihle Ngwenya) DJ Naves (Lebogang Naves) Lindi Sirame Angie Khumalo 18:00 – 19:30 Marawa Sports Worldwide Robert Marawa 19:30 – 21:00 METRO FM Talk Ayabonga Cawe 21:00 – 00:00 Nine to Midnight with Sentle Sentle Lehoko FRIDAY EVENING 19:30 – 22:00 Audiogasm DJ Naked (Quinton Masina) Lulo Café (Sikhululo Maliwa) 22:00 – 02:00 The Urban Beat DJ Mlu (Mlungisi Dlukulu)

SATURDAY

Time-Channel Programme Host(s) 02:00 – 04:00 The Lift Rorisang Thandekiso 04:00 – 06:00 Club with Mat_Elle Nthabeleng Matela 06:00 – 09:00 The WKNDR Mo_G (Mpho Madise) Lootlove (Luthando Sosha) Bujy Bikwa Chante Jantjies 09:00 – 13:00 METRO FM Top 40 Countdown Kyeezi (Khanya Siyengo) 13:00 – 16:00 Cruise Control DJ PH (Phind’Gcobe Madubela) 16:00 – 19:00 I Believe Oskido (Oscar Mdlongwa) 19:00 – 20:00 The Lockdown Hour Various DJ Mixes 20:00 – 22:00 Absolute Hip-Hop DJ Speedsta (Lesego Nkayisa) 22:00 – 02:00 The Urban Beat DJ Mlu (Mlungisi Dlukulu)

SUNDAY

Time-Channel Programme Host(s) 02:00 – 04:00 The Lift Rorisang Thandekiso 04:00 – 06:00 Club with Mat_Elle Nthabeleng Matela 06:00 – 09:00 Sacred Space Thami Ngubeni Khaya Mthethwa 09:00 – 12:00 Sounds and Stuff Like That Wilson B Nkosi 12:00 – 15:00 Sunday Soul Therapy Msizi Shembe 15:00 – 18:00 The Romantic Repertoire Sentle Lehoko 18:00 – 21:00 Sunday Night Love Mo_G (Mpho Madise) 21:00 – 00:00 The Urban Jazz Experience Nothemba Madumo

