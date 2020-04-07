Awards wrap: BCW scores at SABRES, Cannes Lions cancelled, Gold Star for Zog, Eat Out postpones restaurant awards













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

BCW Africa wins four gold awards at the 2020 SABRES

BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a global communications agency, has scooped four Gold Awards and five Certificates of Excellence at the 2020 SABRE Awards Africa. The winners were selected from among more than 150 entries from across the region.

“It is at times like these that recognition is all the more important. I want to thank our teams for their hard work and dedication to our people, to our business and importantly to our clients,” said Robyn de Villiers, chairman and CEO, BCW Africa. “I also want to take this opportunity to recognise the clients we work for, whose trust in us and partnership with us is what allows us to do such great work that gets recognised by the industry. We are very pleased to share these honours with our clients.”

The African SABRE Awards, now in their fourth year, are organised by Provoke (previously known as The Holmes Report) as part of its global SABRE programme, which has a 30-year heritage and recognises the best public relations campaigns from around the world (including competitions in North America, EMEA, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America).

The full listing of BCW honours is:



GOLD WINNERS

NORTHERN AFRICA: Knowing which way the wind blows — Siemens Gamesa with BCW Africa (South Africa)

CRISIS/ISSUES MANAGEMENT: Pharma Students Demonstrate — United States International University – Africa (USIU_A) with Engage BCW (Kenya)

PUBLIC EDUCATION: Restating the Obvious — ARS – COREVIH with Blast BCW (Mauritius)

MEDIA, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT: Cartoon Network Soccer Superfan — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa (South Africa)

CERTIFICATES OF EXCELLENCE

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS MARKETING: Knowing which way the wind blows — Siemens Gamesa with BCW Africa (South Africa)

CORPORATE IMAGE: Bringing Good Times from a Good Place — Pernod Ricard with BCW Africa (South Africa)

MARKETING TO CONSUMERS (NEW PRODUCT): Boomerang Tunes — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa (South Africa)

MEDIA, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT: Long Live the Bat! — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa (South Africa)

NOT FOR PROFIT/CHARITIES: Pharma Students Demonstrate — United States International University – Africa (USIU_A) with Engage BCW (Kenya)

BCW Africa recently launched the #StayINReachOUT initiative, which asks each one of us to identify a personal circle of contacts and commit to reaching out to them regularly, while we are all staying at home. You can share your stories at the Facebook page here or on Instagram here.

Cannes Lions 2020 cancelled

As the local Cannes Lions representative, Ster-Kinekor Sales has announced the cancellation of the annual Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. It will no longer take place in October as previously planned. The next edition of the Festival will run 21-25 June 2021.

“The difficult decision follows in-depth consultations with partners and customers and reflects the unprecedented societal, health and economic challenges currently facing the world, as well as our desire to remove any uncertainty about the running of the awards and event for partners and customers,” organisers said.

They added: “Cannes Lions at its core has always been about creativity and the Lions. We realise that the creative community has other challenges to face, and simply isn’t in a position to put forward the work that will set the benchmark.”

Zog earns gold star at the International Emmys

Zog, co-directed by South African Daniel Snaddon (Stick Man) and two-time Oscar nominee Max Lang (The Gruffalo and Room On The Broom), has won the International Emmy for Best Kids Animation. The 27-minute short film was animated in Cape Town by Triggerfish and produced by Magic Light Pictures.

Zog has already won the Children’s Programme Award from the Royal Television Society; Best Animation at the Shanghai International TV Festival; and the Audience Award for ages 3-6 at the New York International Children’s Film Festival. The short was also nominated for a Kidscreen Award for Best One-off, Special or TV Movie; and Best Special Production and Best Storyboarding at the Annie Awards in 2020.

Zog premiered on BBC One at Christmas 2018 to five-star reviews, 8.8m viewers and the highest share (37%) of any programme across Christmas week on British television. In South Africa, the short premiered at The Cape Town International Animation Festival in March 2019 and on Showmax in August.

Beyond Lockdown: Eat Out postpones annual Eat Out Restaurant awards, launches crowdfunding campaign to support restaurants

Eat Out magazine is mobilising its audience to help support the restaurants they love by utilising crowdfunding platforms GoFundMe and BackaBuddy.

In a statement, New Media said restaurants in severe crisis right now, and Eat Out’s core focus was to do everything in its power to assist the industry in recuperating.



“Eat Out has also made the difficult decision to postpone the annual Eat Out Restaurant Awards, which was due to take place in November 2020,” organisers said. “We believe the restaurant industry will need time to recover once we are through this difficult period, and it would not be accurate or fair to judge them until they are strong and back to offering the eating out experiences that have made South Africa a world-class culinary destination.” It has paused restaurant reviews for the same reason



Eat Out has a new dedicated page that connects diners to these restaurants. Please visit it to help our industry.



KAYA FM bags a record 24 Nominations for the 2020 Radio Awards

Sumitra Nydoo

KAYA FM has received 24 nominations for the 2020 Radio Awards, including Station of Year 2020—an award that it has been honoured with previously in 2017 and 2019.

With 22 years of constant dedication to the radio sector, Kaya FM said it remained committed to shifting the cultural needle and this recognition was a testament to our quest.

“We are extremely blessed to have a team that understands the continent that we are on and the times that we live in”, commented Kaya FM’s MD, Greg Maloka.

Below is a full list of nominations:

Station of the Year 2020

Best Commercial Station

Best Business and Finance Show Kaya Bizz with Gugulethu Mfuphi, My Money and Me with Sumitra Nydoo

Kaya Bizz with Gugulethu Mfuphi, My Money and Me with Sumitra Nydoo Best Commercial Producer – Sthakazelo Dlamini (Saturdays with Jenny)

– Sthakazelo Dlamini (Saturdays with Jenny) Best Drama Programme Kwasuka sukela ekasi, What Is Wrong With Groovin’

Kwasuka sukela ekasi, What Is Wrong With Groovin’ Best Field Reporter Gavin Emmanuel

Gavin Emmanuel Best Music Show The Best T In The City with Tbose, Elite Nites with Kgomotso Meso

The Best T In The City with Tbose, Elite Nites with Kgomotso Meso Best News and Actuality Show Today with John Perlman, The Law Report with Michael Motsoeneng-Bill, Breakfast with David

Today with John Perlman, The Law Report with Michael Motsoeneng-Bill, Breakfast with David Best News Bulletin Reader Nosipho Radebe, Puseletso Peters, Tunicia Jegels

Nosipho Radebe, Puseletso Peters, Tunicia Jegels Best Podcast 25 Years Of Democracy

25 Years Of Democracy Best Promotion and Stunt Event The BSide

The BSide Best Sports Show The Homestraight, The Drive Thru

The Homestraight, The Drive Thru Best Station Imaging

Hall of Fame Neil Johnson

Neil Johnson Bright Stars Christopher BaloyiThabang Maluleke

African Development Bank wins industry gong for pioneering 2019 social bond issue

The African Development Bank has received an award for its successful one billion Norwegian krone (NOK) social bond issued in 2019. This Environmental Finance 2020 bond award was given by an independent panel comprising 30 of the world’s largest green, social and sustainability bond investors.

“It is inspiring to observe how the African Development Bank sources global capital to finance, lead and develop a strong platform for inclusive and environmental growth across Africa. We know from many of our investors that the ability to participate in Africa through AfDB’s triple-A rating is highly appreciated and we look forward to many more transactions like this,” said Christopher Flensborg, head of climate and sustainable finance in large corporates & financial institutions at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, a Swedish financial group.

World Creative Rankings: ‘Viva La Vulva’, has been crowned the top ad campaign of the year.

The Drum has announced that Libresse and Bodyform’s taboo-breaking music video, ‘Viva La Vulva’, has been crowned the top ad campaign of the year.

The “uplifting body positivity campaign from AMV BBDO takes the number one spot in the newly published World Creative Rankings, which reveal which campaigns, people, brands and agencies won the most major awards in 2019″, it wrote.

The World Creative Rankings looks at the most awarded work, companies and people from a broad and diverse range of global creative awards, not just the usual suspects. Included are awards like the Clios, D&AD, Dubai Lynx, Epica, The Loeries and of course Cannes Lions among many others.

//youtu.be/0k-_4WloY6Y

