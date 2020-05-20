The Future of Media Conference shifts to a digitised, online series at the end of May













Arena Holdings has announced that the Future of Media Conference, which was scheduled to take place in Parktown on 1 October 2020, will be going ahead as a series of digitised online events as of 29 May 2020. The Future of Media digitised series is presented in partnership with EziAds and Vodacom.

“We can’t predict the easing of the current lockdown, so transitioning this eagerly anticipated industry event to an online series is the most sensible way to move forward. This also ensures that media and marketing professionals will continue to have a platform for engagement on industry issues and innovation,” said Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events, which manages the Future of Media event.

The virtual series, tailored for the media, marketing and advertising communities, will continue to host industry experts and icons in a programme of knowledge-sharing, debating, learning and collaboration.

The Future of Media digitised series kicks off at 10h00 on 29 May 2020, with a session titled Adapt and Thrive.

Brands that can weather the storms of disruption brought about by technology, globalisation and national pandemics are those with a future. In the media and content world, we need to be ever mindful of the ‘next big thing’ and what it could mean for our business. Will we be suitably alert to spot the trend or predicament evolving before us, and how will we create new opportunities? Join us as we delve deeper into advertising anthropology, trends and trend spotting, the changing ways of media consumption and consumer behaviour, as well as the adoption of tech in the new world.

Panellists in the discussion, moderated by Pearl Sokhulu (managing director, Vuma 103 FM) on 29 May, include Bronwyn Williams (trend translator and future finance specialist, Flux Trends), Chris Botha (group managing director, Park Advertising), and Claire Luella Denham-Dyson (head anthropologist, Demographica).

The complete Future of Media digitised series and speaker line-up will be published on the Future of Media Conference website.

Partners of the Future of Media digitised series include Everlytic, Proudly SA, The MediaShop and WAN-IFRA.

For more information about partnering, speaking, or to register for the Future of Media digitised series, contact Jade Fleishman – fleishmanj@arena.africa.

