Vandals versus agencies: Soweto billboard battle hots up













‘You can paint over the message, mara iCorona iSasekhona’.

That’s the message from the founders of Foshizi consumer insights and market research agency, and out of home business, Keys Communications after a wall billboard they’d created for public service messaging around COVID-19 was vandalised twice in 48 hours.

Foshizi’s Lebo Motshegoa and Keys Communications’ Kabelo Kale put their own resources and funding into rolling out billboards across various parts of Soweto and soon to hit other townships in South Africa. They started with Gauteng as its premier David Makhura had mentioned that Soweto, Orange Farm, Alexandra, Tembisa, Shoshanguve were among the areas of concern when it came to the rate of COVID-19 infections.

BEFORE: For the second time in a few days, vandals painted over public service coronavirus messaging.



AFTER: Foshizi and Keys Communications painted over the painted over message

The story certainly has spurred engagement and ‘talkability’, says Foshizi founder, Lebo Motshegoa. Social media firestarters picked up the issue, with the popular Mzansi Memes Facebook page devoting a story to it.

