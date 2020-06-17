Awards Wrap: LIONS Live kicks off soon, Campaign Publishing Awards stream today













LIONS Live kicks off on 22 June, time to register

In the ‘normal’ world, the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity would be about to begin. But in the pandemic world, next week will herald the start of Lions Week.

An account – which is free – grants access to daily livestream, intelligence resources and a host of on-demand creative content throughout the LIONS Live week designed to allow us to “discover the scope of the creative possibility”.

“In order to drive progress through creativity, and support our community at this difficult time, we want to provide the global industry with the opportunity to learn and network throughout June and beyond,” said Simon Cook, Managing Director of Cannes Lions.

“For the first time in nearly 70 years, we are unable to bring the industry together in one physical place in June. Lions Live: Creativity Matters will provide a virtual platform for the industry to collaborate, learn and problem-solve, because now more than ever, creativity really does matter.”

Lions Live will comprise masterclasses and hangouts with creative industry legends, lectures from experts, talks from speakers confirmed for the Festival, and a selection of the most impactful professional classes and learning modules from the world of creativity, effectiveness and marketing. The platform will also feature Future Gazers – a collection of industry experts who will assess how Covid-19 has transformed the way the industry will need to approach Cannes Lions’ already-announced 2020 themes.

It will also showcase the best of the hundreds of responses to the current crisis from the global creative community currently being shared on the newly-launched Creativity Moves us Forward platform.

Anyone will be able to access a specially curated course of lessons taken from the Cannes Lions masterclass series on 42courses.com. This will include lessons from the likes of Rei Inamoto, Keith Reinhard and Debbi Vandeven, on topics such as Creative Effectiveness, Strategy, Storytelling, Behavioural Science and Digital Marketing.

To register, click here.

D&AD reveals the Pencil winners for entries across the Advertising, Culture and Design categories

D&AD has revealed the Pencil winners for entries across the Advertising, Culture and Design categories, in the second round of Pencils for the 2020 D&AD Awards.

The news follows the organisation’s recent announcement to continue their prestigious annual Awards programme despite disruptions caused by the global coronavirus outbreak.

Since 1962, D&AD has stimulated, celebrated and enabled creative excellence and will continue to support the creative community through this period of unprecedented uncertainty. The 2020 Awards recognise creative excellence from the past year in the belief that great work is always worthwhile, often producing better outcomes for all.

The top ranking countries by number of all Pencils so far are:

United States – 143 Pencils

United Kingdom – 99 Pencils

Brazil – 33 Pencils

France – 31 Pencils

Japan – 27 Pencils

The top ranking companies by number of all Pencils so far are:

Apple – 15 Pencils

Africa, Mother London, Dentsu Inc. and Droga 5 New York – 11 Pencils each

INGO Stockholm/ David Miami/Publicis and Jung von Matt AG – 10 Pencils each

371 Pencils have been awarded across the categories, with Apple, Africa, Mother London, Dentsu Inc., Droga 5 New York, INGO Stockholm/ David Miami/Publicis and Jung von Matt AG amongst the top ranking companies so far.

STANDARD BANK SIKUVILE JOURNALISM AWARDS 2020 SHOWCASES GREAT JOURNALISM

South Africa boasts a rich history of excellent journalism with one of the most recognised moments in its history forever immortalised by a photograph taken by Sam Nzima.

He was covering a protest in Soweto by students (school children) on the 16 June 1976. The students were protesting the introduction of mandatory Afrikaans-language instruction in their township schools when police open fire on them. Hundreds including Hector Pieterson lost their lives that day.

Nzima’s photograph (taken for the World) of Hector Pieterson, the 13-year-old scholar, being carried by Mbuyisa Makhubu and running with Pieterson’s sister, Antoinette Sithole drew the attention of the world to the policy of Apartheid in South Africa, something the world had previously not paid much attention to, ultimately leading to greater international opposition such as sanctions to the Apartheid government.

His photograph is the epitome of journalism and is part of Time magazine’s 100 Photos, which recognises the most influential images of all time. It is also what the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards stands for and the Awards are proud to showcase great journalism by brave journalists following in the footprints of Nazima.

This year’s Awards opened at the beginning of June and close on 15 July. This year freelancers can enter for free provided they submit a letter confirming their work from their editor and the publication must be aligned with media associations. PSS members will pay R80 entrance fee.

The entry kit with all details regarding submissions can be accessed and downloaded at //www.pdmedia.org.za/ and all submissions can be submitted at //sikuvile.org/.

Campaign Publishing Awards virtual ceremony today

This year the Campaign Publishing Awards 2020 will be celebrated digitally, announcing this year’s results online. In a time of great difficulty, we will strive to reward the best and most innovative companies and talent in the publishing and media industries. We encourage you to gather virtually and celebrate the awards in your own homes.

The shortlist can be viewed here.



The digital awards will feature a virtual ceremony video released here at 4:00pm on Wednesday 17 and Thursday 18 June.

WARC Awards: Effective Social Strategy winners announced

Campaigns for KFC in Malaysia, Amazon Prime Reading in China, Burger King in the US, El Tiempo in Colombia, German Rail in Germany, ŠKODA in France and WWF in the UK, are among the winners in the Effective Social Strategy category of the WARC Awards, a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness.

A total of 13 campaigns – one Grand Prix, two Golds, five Silvers and five Bronzes – have won in the Effective Social Strategy category, which links social strategy to business success.

Lex Bradshaw-Zanger, CMO, L’Oréal UK & Ireland and chair of the jury, commented: “As social grows in scope and becomes more firmly rooted in commerce, this year’s winners show a range of social strategies, truly engaging the consumer, from across the world that practitioners can learn from and be inspired by, helping to build future growth across a multitude of sectors.”

The list of winners is here.





