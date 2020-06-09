Awards Wrap: Sikuvile Journalism Awards more important than ever, Volt Africa wins INMA award













Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards: why journalism is important

The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards recognise the skills of the traditional newsroom and journalists as well as the importance of a free press to a properly functioning democracy.

Never has a free press been as necessary as today as South Africa together with the rest of the world combats COVID-19. In addition, the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the United States (US) has ignited protests across the US and the world. Closer to home the death of Collins Khosa, after being assaulted by members of the South African National Defence Force, has caused an outcry.

It is journalists and the newspaper sector that work to investigate and report these incidents accurately and fairly. The Sikuvile Awards highlight this work by journalists and reward them for it.

Entries to the Awards opened at the beginning of June and close on 15 July. This year freelancers can enter for free provided they submit a letter confirming their work from their editor and the publication must be aligned with media associations. PSS members will pay R80 entrance fee.

The entry kit with all details regarding submissions can be accessed and downloaded at //www.pdmedia.org.za/ and all submissions can be submitted at //sikuvile.org/.

INMA unveils global media award winners

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced first-place winners in the 2020 Global Media Awards competition, with the grand prize presented to the collective work of news media companies in their inspirational response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Volt Africa won the Best in Africa for ‘Volt Africa’, as well as the Best New Initiative to Empower and Retain Talent category. CEO Samantha Naidu said: “Volt Africa’s mission is to power Africa’s digital ambition and grow its digital footprint through one brand, business and person at a time. We are committed to contributing to Africa’s digital expansion and believe in its endless possibilities. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees, who are ultimately our biggest asset.”



Because the COVID-19 crisis caused the cancellation of INMA’s World Congress of News Media in Paris, the announcement was broadcast globally on multiple channels. Jamaican TV host Terri-Karelle Reid emceed the awards announcement, with commentary from Chrissy Towle of the Google News Initiative and Earl Wilkinson of INMA.



The INMA Global Media Awards competition rewards innovation and excellence in growing audience, brand, and revenue. For all the winners, click here.

Management changes at D&AD

D&AD is a charity devoted to stimulating, celebrating and enabling excellence in commercial creativity, serving the global creative community with our awards, festivals and learning programmes.

Like many thousands of other businesses around the world we have seen our revenues dramatically reduce during the pandemic. Businesses like ours, which are in part events companies, have been badly hit.

As a consequence we have had to develop a survival plan that enables us to do three things; first, continue to run the D&AD Awards to our usual high standard. Second, to continue to support the emerging cohort of creative talent as it seeks opportunities in the advertising and design industry, through the New Blood programme. And third, rebuild our reserves so that we can reshape D&AD for a different, primarily digital, future.

Dara Lynch

A key part of that plan includes a significant reduction in our staff numbers; and this also means we have had to reconfigure our senior management team. Our CEO, Patrick Burgoyne, has unselfishly volunteered to relinquish his role and step down. We thank him for his service, first as a Trustee and, since December 2019, as our CEO.

Dara Lynch, our long-serving COO, will lead the company, ably supported by the senior management team, President Kate Stanners, Deputy President Ben Terret and our Board of Trustees. Tim Lindsay will also continue to play an active role as Chairman.

432 Entries Shortlisted after Stage Three of D&AD Awards Judging

D&AD has announced the Shortlisted Entries for an additional 13 categories, resulting from the third stage of D&AD Awards judging. The additional categories announced today follow 21 categories already announced over the previous two weeks following the first and second stage of Awards judging.

The news follows the organisation’s recent announcement to continue their prestigious annual Awards programme despite disruptions caused by the global coronavirus outbreak. Entrants across these categories will have to wait until 9 and 16 June to find out whether they have won a Pencil, which will be announced digitally across the D&AD website and social channels.

Across these categories, the top ranking countries by number of Shortlisted Entries are:

United States – 122 Entries United Kingdom – 81 Entries Brazil – 28 Entries Japan and France – 24 Entries each

The top 5 ranking companies for these categories, by number of Shortlisted Entries are:

Dentsu Inc. – 16 Entries Apple – 15 Entries Africa and McCann New York – 9 Entries each TBWA\Paris – 8 Entries

The total number of Entries shortlisted in each category are:

Art Direction – 33 Entries

Branding – 64 Entries

Digital – 65 Entries

Digital Design – 24 Entries

Direct – 49 Entries

Entertainment – 28 Entries

Experiential – 32 Entries

Illustration – 29 Entries

Next Illustrator – 2 Entries

Photography – 12 Entries

PR – 32 Entries

Press & Outdoor – 42 Entries

Typography – 20 Entries

All 432 shortlisted pieces are showcased on the D&AD website.

