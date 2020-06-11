Eusebius McKaizer leaving 702, Clement Manyathela to take over his show













Clement Manyathela is moving from the presenting the Midday Report on 702 to taking over the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, who leaves the station on 26 June 2020.

This is one of the big moves 702 announced on Thursday. Manyathela is a well-known and respected political journalist who has spent his career covering senior political and industry leaders, providing objective insight and informed opinion, Primedia Broadcasting said.

“702 has spent a lot of time understanding what our listeners now – and of the future – are looking for,” said 702 station manager, Thabisile Mbete, in a release. “We have valued Eusebius’s contribution and know that the next stage of his career journey will showcase his skills as a journalist, political analyst, writer and of course, master debater.”

Manyathela said it was always challenging starting something new and he was “grateful for the opportunity. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my broadcasting career, exploring new ideas and having an extended time to engage with our listeners”.

In another move, Mandy Weiner is returning to the Primedia Broadcast team, taking over hosting the Midday Report from Manyathela. Her style, investigative insights and approach have ensured her a dedicated following of South Africans keen to get to the core of the facts behind our country’s largest breaking news stories.

“This is a homecoming for me. 702 is where I started my career and it nurtured and moulded me into the journalist I am today. I am excited at the opportunity presented by a fast-paced, news driven, agenda setting show such as the Midday Report,” said Wiener.

The change to the line up is part of the longer-term strategy to reposition 702 in response to listener feedback.

“Clement and Mandy are trusted journalists, known for their fresh approaches to news reporting, Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting. “We know that their contributions will be central to us successfully delivering on our responsible media strategy, one that will see us continue to build trust and audiences as we look to take 702 to the next level.”

