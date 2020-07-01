Arena Events’ digital event highlights, with international speakers in July













Arena Events is inviting audiences to register for its July line-up of online events, including the SME Matters and Future of Media digitised series’ which have secured international panellists.

“July promises to be a very busy and exciting month, that will build on the success since we first launched our online event services two and a half months ago,” says Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Events.

Since mid-April, Arena Events has hosted and managed 50 digitised events, attracting more than 100 000 audience views.

June saw numerous events presented in the Financial Mail Redzone series, the Sunday Times Lifestyle How She Does It series, Herald Business 360 series, Business Day Dialogue series, Absa Business Day Supplier Development series, the Sunday Times Gen Next series, Sowetan SMag Beauty Talks with W.Beauty, the Herald Community Dialogue series, the Sowetan Women’s Club series, the Radio Awards in conversation with… series, The Herald Virtual Cooking Masterclasses, and the Future of Media series.

Westoby says the demand for digital events has seen their client base grow to include online event management for Budget Insurance, Woolworths, Absa, SANAS (South African National Accreditation System), City of Ekurhuleni, Shell, Vodacom, EziAds Proudly SA and Everlytic amongst others. She says clients recognise huge value in being able to market their brand to audiences beyond their own internal databases, and benefit from the credibility of the content curated in collaboration with Arena Holdings’ editors.

Arena Events hosted the timely Financial Mail Private Lounge discussion that saw Financial Mail editor Rob Rose, economics editor Claire Bisseker, Citi Bank economist Gina Schoeman, Sanlam Investments economist Arthur Kemp, and independent economist Thabi Leoka engaged in a hot topic discussion on 25 June about the implications of the Special Adjustments Budget presented by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni the previous day.

For those who may have missed any of the events hosted in June, the episodes can be watched at the Arena Events online library.

July highlights with international panellists

Audiences can now view the July line-up and register for their chosen online events here.

The Future of Media series promises to be a highlight with a confirmed panel of international marketing afficionados to debate the future of brands in a fast-changing consumer marketplace, at 18h00 on 21 July 2020. The panel includes Patrick Hanlon (Founder and CEO at primalbranding.co), Dauoda Leonard (Founder and CEO of CREATESAFE), Michael Perman (Innovation Futurist and CEO of C’est What?), and Joseph Perello (Founder and CEO of PROPS.) To register for this Future of Media series event, click here.

The SME Matters, in partnership with Johannesburg Business School, will host Stephen Wunker, international speaker and author of “Costovation: Innovation That Gives Your Customers Exactly What They Want – And Nothing More”, in a discussion about managing costs to allow businesses achieve more, while spending less. Wunker will be joined by Herman Singh (CEO of Future Advisory and Professor of Practice at the Johannesburg Business School (JBS)), and Professor Lyal White (Senior Director of the Johannesburg Business School (JBS)).

For partnership opportunities, or bespoke events that leverage Arena’s audiences, visit www.arenaevents.africa or contact Melissa de Agrela at deagrelam@arena.africa

