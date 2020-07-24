Join the conversation: Transformation in SA Adland













[PARTNER CONTENT] How do we move forward together as clients and agencies, in building a more diverse and inclusive South African ad industry?

The journey of diversity and inclusion in SA Adland has been mixed, with great gains in some pockets and huge frustration in others. As much as ownership is a key component for a transformed industry, there is need to look beyond. Transformation at the entry import in also key, are youth of colour being equipped to attain success and how are women being prioritised at all levels.

How do we move forward together and create an industry that generations to come will feel proud of?

Join Bongani Chinkanda, founder of Diaries of a Salesman in conversation with Pepe Marais (group chief creative officer, Joe Public United); Khensani Nobanda (group executive: group marketing & corporate affairs, Nedbank) and Veli Ngubane (founding partner & chief creative officer, Avatar).

Event details

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 10am

Cost: Free

To register, click here

