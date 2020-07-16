Primedia Group starts retrenchment process













Primedia Group employees have been notified that the company will be retrenching staff. The company confirmed employees had been notified that it would proceed with consultations in accordance with section 189 of the Labour Relations Act.

“The expected impact on our people is a watershed moment for us, as an organisation that recognises their importance in all we do and what we represent,” said interim CEO, Phumzile Langeni in a statement.

“This is a sustainability strategy we had hoped not to have to deploy. We are committed to managing this process with sensitivity and consideration to all affected employees while following the process set out in law,” she added

The decision “followed an extensive strategic review process which scrutinised every facet of the business”.

Primedia said the challenging economic environment in South Africa, rapid technological change and new entrants in the media sector had placed significant pressure on media businesses to adapt and evolve, in order to stay relevant.

“This has been further compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, and South Africa’s national lockdown on our key clients and industries,” the Group said.

The news from Primedia follows last week’s announcement by Media24 that the jobs of over 600 people could be affected by a massive shake-up of its publications.

The SABC has notified staff it would be issuing Section 189 notices that would also affect around 600 staff members.

Caxton Magazines revealed last month it would be closing its magazine division, as did Associated Media Publishing.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.