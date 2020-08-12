Isikhova Media taps into current education needs with SA Homeschooling magazine













Shortly after announcing the launch of JZA Your Jewellery magazine, Isikhova Media will produce the first issue of SA Homeschooling, a magazine officially recognised by the department of basic education, by the start of summer.

“We believe our SA Homeschooling initiative will become a major and influential support tool for homeschooling,” said Jason Aarons, publishing director.

“With the initial nationwide closure of schools and the subsequent ongoing challenges of back-to-school plans and processes – in response to the Covid-19 pandemic – there is an unprecedented and ever-increasing number of learners being home-schooled, with families retaining direct responsibility for their children’s education,” he added.

Aarons said the magazine would provide such parents with additional support and resources, skills and expert advice to homeschool their children successfully and with ease. “Its pay-off line of ‘Living & Learning – Together’ really embraces the title’s goal of becoming the country’s go-to source and survival guide in, and for, homeschooling,” he said.

SA Homeschooling is being edited by Shelagh Foster, who has long been involved in teen and young adult education and is delighted by the opportunity to expand her skills to support both parents and children as they navigate the world of homeschooling.

“While many families are old hands at home-based education, there is an increasing number of parents who have recently been thrown in the deep end,” she said. “Transitioning the role from parent to teacher presents new and often scary challenges – and immense rewards! Apart from drawing on the knowledge of experts, we will also share the real-life experiences of families, offering readers a rich and rewarding experience.”

Content will cover new ideas, opportunities and technologies to make learning dynamic and engaging, and to introduce parents to homeschooling styles and approaches that are doable and results driven.

Distribution channels include the Department of Basic Education, ISSUU digital platform, SA Homeschooling Facebook Group, free subscription, provincial homeschooling bodies: Gauteng Association for Homeschooling. Cape Home Educators, Eastern-Cape Homeschooling Association, KwaZulu-Natal Homeschooling Association; online links with homeschooling/alternate education expos; shared links via education sections/educational editors of mainstream and local neighbourhood newspapers.

The debut issue will appear this summer and will be published alternate-monthly.

