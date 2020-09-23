Are third-party cookies dead?













[PRESS OFFICE] At the beginning of 2020, Google announced that – by 2022 – there would no longer be any third-party cookies permitted on their Chrome web browser.

While many are saying that this is the ‘death knell’ for cookies, these pieces of technology have been slowly edged out of the market from the time that Apple edged Adobe Flash Player out of the market.

Many advertisers and publishers alike are bemoaning this change, which will ultimately force them to start using targeted advertisements which will not allow them access to any and all of users’ personal details. As cookies are the cornerstone of digital marketing, publishers and advertisers will need to rethink how they advertise so that they can remain competitive.

Google’s privacy sandbox

“Google is proposing a ‘privacy sandbox,” says Lisa Schneider, managing director of the Digital School of Marketing. “What this means is that instead of third party cookies to gain access to a wide variety of the personal information of people who click on a link, advertisers will only be able to gain access to a pre-defined set of information.”

These universal IDs, which are being proposed, are technology that is built on anonymous user tokens. This technology is designed to be used by and, as a means of communication between, publishers, advertisers as well as ad tech vendors.

The necessity for increased levels of creativity

Over the last six months, corporations have had to reinvent the box – as opposed to merely thinking outside it –to stay afloat. This is because so many of the ‘normal’ things have had to change.

“The world of digital advertising and marketing,” concludes Schneider, “is one of these processes which have had to change. This alteration should not be bemoaned but should rather be seen as an opportunity for all parties concerned to apply a lot of creativity and develop something new – and never thought about before – to the imminent absence of third-party cookies.”

Creativity in the online world is essential as everything is constantly changing. If you want to learn how to navigate these changes, then you need to do a digital marketing course. The Digital School of Marketing is an online provider of accredited digital marketing education which is accredited by the MICT Seta.

