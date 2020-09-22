Awards Wrap: Anheuser-Busch and InSites Consulting win in the ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards, Cape Times editor wins INMA award













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Anheuser-Busch and InSites Consulting awarded Silver trophy in the ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards

Anheuser-Busch and next-generation insights agency InSites Consulting have secured the Silver trophy in the ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards for their three-year innovation project.

To meet changing consumer needs in a category with more choice than ever before, Anheuser-Busch overhauled their product development process in 2018, making a commitment to lead future growth by placing people at the centre of innovation. They created iWeek, an annual strategic innovation initiative which has evolved year on year since, with the help of InSites Consulting. A process which used to take two years from insight to shelf, is now executed in less than 100 days. The process is also more effective, resulting in Anheuser-Busch driving 50% of the industry innovation volume in the last two years, up from 10% in 2017.

“Overnight we were able to test with over 3,000 consumers, in only about a 12-hour period,” commented Jake Kirsch, VP Innovation at Anheuser-Busch. “We’re using technology in order to really move faster than we’ve ever moved before and put consumers at the center in a way we never have before. Even when living and breathing innovation, it’s incredible to see how many new ideas our teams are able to generate. They continue to push the envelope, which really gives me confidence that we can lead future growth.”

The Research Effectiveness Award showcases the very best in demonstrating how market or social research has had substantial commercial and/or societal impact. It is awarded by ESOMAR, the World Association for Market, Opinion and Social Research, during their annual Congress, this year a virtual four-day event streamed live around the world.

Cape Times editor wins top honours in the INMA inaugural 30 under 30s Awards

Cape Times editor, Siyavuya Mzantsi, has won two categories in INMA’s inaugural 30 Under 30s awards for rising stars in the global news media industry.

Siyavuya Mzantsi

Over 160 nominations were received from 20 countries. Mzantsi won in the leadership category (the other categories included advertising, audience, content+product and business intelligence). The judges also selected six young professionals as regional Grand Prize winners, with Mzantsi walking away with the Grand Prize for Africa.

Aside from being under 30 years of age, criteria for selection included early career achievements, insights into innovation, ability to influence, and likely management skills.

He has shown his versatility as a journalist by serving as a multimedia reporter, content producer, news editor, and assistant editor. His appointment to editor at the age of 26 also makes him the youngest editor in the news media group.

Four other Independent Media staffers were nominated: Tara Isaacs – Cape Community Newspapers; Lubabalo Grant Poswa – African News Agency; Londiwe Gumede – Studio Independent; and Dhivana Rajgopaul – IOL

Loeries Creative Week judging unites creative thought leaders from around the world in support of Africa/Middle East creativity.

Preetesh Sewraj

In a week, some of the most awarded individuals in the brand communication industry join the Loeries to begin judging thousands of entries submitted for 2020 in the hope of scooping Africa and the Middle East’s highest creative accolade – a Loerie.

More than 175 regional and international judges will be judging more than double the submissions received when compared to the previous year. This further adds to the usual excitement felt during this annual highlight on the creative calendar.

The team of esteemed international Jury Presidents – who will be the Jury overall and provide insights during the Creative Week are:

Film – Swati Bhattacharya, one of only eight women who form part of the 100 most award-winning chief creative officers in the world. Under her leadership, FCB Ulka won 50 awards including 4 Cannes Lions, Clio gold, D&AD yellow pencil and a Spikes Grand Prix for #NoConditionsApply – Sindoor Khela.

Live, PR & OOH and Integrated – Dennis Lüeck, is the most awarded creative in Switzerland and the current Swiss Advertiser of the Year, and Chief Creative Officer and co-owner of Jung von Matt/Limmat.

Radio – Nicholas Hulley, Executive Creative Directors of AMV BBDO is responsible for genre-bending, culture-shaping work along with his creative partner.

Design – Katherina Tudball, Creative Director, Superunion London.Katherina’s passionate advocacy for diversity in creativity has been recognised by D&AD’s members, who elected her to the Board of Trustees in 2016.

Digital – Alan Kelly, CCO of Rothco where he has served in various roles over the past 10 years. Alan has won Cannes Lions (including a prestigious Grand Prix), D&AD and One Show pencils and Grand Clios. He has also judged at Cannes Lions, D&AD, Dubai Lynx, LIAs, One Show, & Clios.

Award-winning creative leaders from across the region, who form part of the Loeries 2020 panels include Lanre Adisa, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Noah’s Ark (Nigeria), Fran Luckin, Chief Creative Officer of Grey Africa (South Africa) and Kalpesh Patankar, Chief Creative Officer of VML Y&R (MENA).

“The judging panels represent a strong group of diverse individuals who have served the brand communication industry through a mix of innovation and challenging the boundaries of the industry. Their work has moved not just brand communication but society forward. Now they will be working to uncover the work that will serve as inspiration for further industry and societal innovation,” said CEO of the Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj.

Judging takes place from September to November with the results announced daily during Loeries Creative Week from 16th to 20th November. Ticket sales open Monday, 21 September 2020.

Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards entries reflect newspaper landscape

This year saw shifts in some of the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards’ categories, reflecting the trends across the industry. What did not change was the high quality of the entries the Awards have come to expect.

“In most cases, the quality was similar to last year with cases where the quality was better,” said Ryland Fisher, a member of the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards 2020 judging panel.

The judging panel for the Awards also includes the respected industry figures of Dinesh Balliah, Henry Jeffreys, Mike Siluma, Tyrone August, Phindile Xaba, Shona Bagley, Pippa Green, Liesl Louw-Vaudran, Mary Papayya, Neo Ntsoma, Maud Motanyane, Themba Hadebe, Gus Silber and Thabo Leshilo with Lizeka Mda, this year’s convener judge.

The panel reviewed the 14 categories, including the South African Story of the Year, Journalist of the Year, Upcoming/Rising Star of the Year, and the Lifetime Achiever Award – the Allan Kirkland Soga Achievement Award

Most judges found the News Category disappointing, especially given it has traditionally been one of the most popular and hotly contested categories. “I was slightly disappointed with the number of entries into this category especially in light of the avalanche of big stories in 2019,” said Hadebe.

Fellow panellist, Ntsoma, says there were stories that were not submitted. “I had expected to see more entries of the protests that took place during the Uyinene rape court case, the Springbok World Cup win and similar stories of national interest that dominated the news last year.”

Ntsoma concedes that this could in part be because breaking stories generally happen in social media with the other media forms following up. The jury also felt that there were many missed photo opportunities in most of the images submitted. The Opinion Category was also disappointing

The Investigative Category also had high quality entries and as expected, the ever-popular Features Category saw some brilliant entries as well as the Sport Category . “These categories continue to set a very high standard,” says Ntsoma.

“The standouts in the Features Category bear witness to the immense commitment by the journalists who went the extra mile to research these stories,” siad Louw-Vaudran.

Winners will receive R15 000, a trophy and a certiﬁcate at the virtual awards event to be held on 15 October.

DStv brings the best of the world home with 33 Emmy Awards

The 72nd Emmy Awards may have been virtual for the first time in the event’s history, but international shows on DStv picked up a host of very real awards, scooping 33 Emmys. The Emmy haul is a tribute to DStv’s mission to bring the best of the world home – showcasing the planet’s hottest shows.

CEO of General Entertainment & Connected Video at MultiChoice Group, Yolisa Phahle, said it was another stand-out year for DStv at The Emmys. “We’ve invested heavily in bringing our customers the best possible international shows to sit alongside our outstanding local productions, across our platforms, and we are incredibly proud to see so many of these shows recognised with critical acclaim that matches the love shown for them by our viewers,” she said.

The shows included Succession, Watchmen, Mrs America, Zindaya in Euphoria and Bad Education.

Check out the full list of winners here.

Anzisha Prize announces Top 20 young African entrepreneurs, SA’s Mahlatse Matlakana makes the cut

Mahlatse Matlakana, 22, the founder of Wozilex, an agri-business that produces and sells vegetables, is one of the finalists in the 2020 Anzisha Prize. The Anzisha Prize has revealed its top 20 finalists for 2020. Winners will be announced at this year’s Anzisha Prize Conference on the 27 October, where the programme will be celebrating 10 years of supporting very young entrepreneurs.

This year’s application season saw a record number of 1 200 applicants vying for a chance to join the Anzisha Prize fellowship. Young entrepreneurs from Morocco, South Africa and Tanzania displayed impressive ventures that are tackling critical issues within their communities while also turning a profit.

“2020 has seen a global shift in the future of work. This year’s applicants have personified the resilience and innovation that Africa needs as we navigate our way into a post-COVID-19 future,” saids Melissa Mbazo-Ekepenyong, deputy director of the Anzisha Prize.

For the past decade, the Anzisha Prize, which is a partnership between African Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation, has championed and supported very young African entrepreneurs.

As an advocate of young people starting businesses and hiring their peers to combat youth unemployment, the Anzisha Prize is confident that these top 20 entrepreneurs exemplify the importance of young Africans choosing entrepreneurship to build sustainable businesses.

To see who will be crowned the grand prize winner, register for the Anzisha Prize Conference and vote for your favourite entrepreneur at anzisha.org/Top20

The 2020 finalists for the Anzisha Prize are:

Mustapha Zeroual, 22, Morocco

Aseitu Olivia Kipo, 22, Ghana

Omonlola Loïs Aniambossou, 21, Benin

Ian Khonje, 20, Malawi

Mohamed Bah, 22, Sierra Leone

Benjamin Mushayija Gisa, 21, Rwanda

Joshua Adabie Armah, 22, Ghana

Adjei Nyamekye, 17, Ghana

Wilfred Chege, 20, Kenya

Abdelouahab Toukkart, 22, Morocco

Mahlatse Matlakana, 22, South Africa

Abdul Dumbuya, 21, Sierra Leone

Saly Sarr, 22, Senegal

Frida Agbor-Ebai Nenembou, 20, Cameroon

Jonathan Paul Katumba, 22, Uganda

Alaa Moatamed, 21, Egypt

Hamidu Biha, 22, Uganda

David Denis, 22, Tanzania

Matina Razafimahefa, 22, Madagascar

Ijeje Hephzibah, 20, Nigeria

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.