Awards wrap: Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards go online, Kheswa’s Living Proof wins film award, Scout PR wins global award

Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards go online

This year, to support the social-distancing initiatives of Government and as a sign of respect to the country’s doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers – the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards gala dinner, futured by BCX, will be replaced by a winners announcement that will stream online on 12 November 2020.

“The year 2020 will be remembered in history as the most transformative year of the 21st century. Covid-19 pandemic has jolted our societies and our economies. We have embraced digital technologies, new way of living and, are processing and planning for new ways of doing business. Businesses are navigating the financial and operational challenges of coronavirus while rapidly addressing the needs of their people, customers and suppliers whilst considering the contributing they can make in the rescue of the South African economy. The commitment of business leaders should not go unnoticed. For this reason we’re proud to partner with the Sunday Times to take the Awards online in 2020,” says Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX.

Sunday Times editor, S’thembiso Msomi, similarly believes that at a time where the South African economy is in urgent need of buoyancy and support, the role of the private sector becomes crucial in numerous ways. “The country has taken a big hit during the Covid-19 lockdown, and companies have been working hard to mitigate the effects not only for their shareholders, but most importantly their employees. They are doing their best to keep the wheels turning, and people in jobs.”

Last year, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd was announced as the Sunday Times Top 100 Company of the Year, with Capitec CEO, Gerrie Fourie being celebrated as Business Leader of the Year. Fourie joined an elite list of former recipients that includes Lesetja Kganyago, Pravin Gordhan, Johan van Zyl, Michael Jordaan and Phuthuma Nhleko, amongst others.

SA short film wins at Musicbed Challenge filmmaking competition

South African short film Living Proof recently won an award at international filmmaking competition the Musicbed Challenge. Living Proof is a four-minute short film which was shot in one day and edited within a week, says Durban born filmmaker, Mawande Kheswa, who self-funded the project.

The short film is based on the true story of a young man who desperate to escape poverty, travels to Durban in search of better opportunities. Faced with the reality of minimal chances of success without an education uses the last of his money to register at university and sacrifices shelter and food living on the streets while studying. Some people catch wind of his story and assist him to make his dream of being an accountant a reality

“As a young South African facing 30.1% of unemployment in a country experiencing an economic downturn, I wanted to show tell a story of hope and encourage young people that you can do something to change your situation with enough determination,” said Kheswa.

Musicbed Challenge was founded on the belief that creatives have the power to shape culture and make a positive contribution to the world. The challenge for the competition for 2020 was for filmmakers from all walks of life to create short films that would inspire, uplift, and build optimism toward the future during Covid-19.

Scout PR & Social Media named PR & Social Media Agency of the Year 2020 – South Africa at the Media Innovator Awards

Lauren Shantall

Scout PR & Social Media has been awarded the title of PR & Social Media Agency of the Year 2020 – South Africa at the 2020 Media Innovator Awards. The Media Innovator Awards are held annually and hosted by UK-based Corporate Vision Magazine, a digital platform to support and guide better business practices. Corporate Vision’s awards programmes recognise businesses for doing truly great things within their field.

Corporate Vision’s Media Innovator Awards are not open to public entry but rather, specific agencies are nominated by an in-house research team, and said agencies must accept the nomination in order to progress to the final round of judging.

“We are naturally thrilled to have been recognised in this way,” said Scout PR and social media director, Lauren Shantall. “We are constantly striving to improve our internal management systems, apply industry best practice, and innovate within our category in order to provide our clients with optimal results. The will to do it better than before, and the responsive agility that a small agency can provide, are part of our DNA. It has always been our mission to deliver a premium service and consistently excellent results at affordable rates for our clients – this is very much part of what makes us a new-wave agency and also makes us even more relevant now as businesses start to recover from lockdown.”

Scout PR & Social Media currently services a range of clients in the lifestyle sector, covering food, décor, design and art. The agency is proud to represent leading brands such as Spier, Decorex, Plascon, Design Indaba,100% Design South Africa, the Liz McGrath Collection, Deli Spices, Seven Colours Grill Seasoning™, Herman Miller and many others.

Save this date! Loeries Creative week to broadcast from 16th to 21st November 2020

Get ready to be inspired at Loeries Creative Week from 16 to 21 November 2020. The Loeries will be broadcasting Creative Week online showcasing the best creative minds, talent, and brands from across Africa and the Middle East. Creative Week trailer can be found here

Nominees announced for the Royalty Soapie Awards

After an intense judging process and deliberation, the 4th Royalty Soapie Awards nominations are in.

Hosted by Winnie Ntshaba and Mpho Popps the nominees’ announcement was a display of great possibilities for the entertainment industry as the RSAs took centre stage in an opulent theatre set up.

The 4th Royalty Soapie Awards will be broadcasted on the 26 September 2020 on SABC 1 at 20:00.

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION

7de Laan

Getroud met Rugby

Gomora

Isibaya

The River

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM

Gomora

Isibaya

Lithapo

The Queen

The River

OUTSTANDING EDITING TEAM

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

Suidooster

The River

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isibaya

The Queen

The River

OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP & HAIR

7de Laan

Gomora

Muvhango

The Queen

The River

OUTSTANDING WARDROBE

Binnelanders

Gomora

Suidooster

The Queen

The River

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM

Arendsvlei

Gomora

Isithembiso

Skeem Saam

The River

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR

7de Laan Dann-Jaques Mouton as Justin Booysen

Isidingo Luzuko Nkqeto as Bangizizwe

The Queen Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza

The Throne Jeremia Phele as Uncle Maswabi

Uzalo Simphiwe Majozi as Sbu

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Generations: The Legacy Nomsa Buthelezi as Boipelo

Gomora Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa

Gomora Siyasanga Papu as Pretty

Skeem Saam Lydia Mokgokoloshi as Koko Mantsha

The Queen Zandile Msutwana as Vuyiswa

OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER

Arendsvlei Cantona James as Daniel Lafras

Gomora Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy

Gomora Siphesihle Ndaba as Mazet

Suidooster Richard September as Bennie

The River Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

OUTSTANDING COUPLE

Arendsvlei Roberto Kyle as Leeroy Foster and Craig Adriaanse as Wesley

Binnelanders Germandt Geldenhuys as Louis Koster and Je-Ani Swiegelaar as Naomi Koster

Getroud met Rugby David Louw as Simon Greeff andChristel van den Bergh as Renate Greef

Isidingo Thulani Mtsweni as Sibiya and Nasiphi Ntabeni as Cebisa

The River Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe and Hlomla Dandala as Zweli

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR

Generations: The Legacy Vusi Kunene as Jack Mabaso

Arendsvlei Jody Abrahams as Lionel Foster

Muvhango Gabriel Temudzani as Chief Vhafuwi Azwindini

Suidooster Maurice Paige as Tyron Daniels

The River Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS

Lithapo Lorraine Moropa as Pabi

Skeem Saam Dieketseng Mnisi as MaNtuli

The River Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

The Throne Tsholofelo Matshaba as Princess Odirile

Uzalo Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo

OUTSTANDING MALE VILLAIN

7de Laan Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson

Binnelanders Jacques Gombault as Jonas

Isidingo Lindani Nkosi as Lincoln Sibeko

The River Thembinkosi Mthembu as Mabutho

The Throne Zolisa Xaluva as Sello Morule

OUTSTANDING FEMALE VILLAIN

Binnelanders Laré Birk as Alice Moolman

Gomora Connie Chiume as Mam’ Sonto

Skeem Saam Lesego Marakalla as Rachel

Suidooster Denise Newman as Bridgette October

as Bridgette October The River Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe

OUTSTANDING SOAPIE

7de Laan

Binnelanders

Getroud met Rugby

Isidingo

The Queen

Cell C ranks 19 in the BrandZ Most Valuable Top 30 SA Brands

Cell C’s rank on the 2020 BrandZ Most Valuable Top 30 South African Brands has remained steady at number 19 year-on-year. The company has remained in the Top 20 for three consecutive years.

This is testament to the resilience of the Cell C brand, even in trying socio-economic times; the brand has maintained its customer first principle, focused on understanding the ever-changing customer needs, and continued to offer exceptional service and value that its customers have come to expect.

As a proudly South African company Cell C has continued to run its social responsibility and charity initiatives aimed at improving people’s lives and providing opportunities where none existed. This year saw the company’s Take A Girl Child To Work Day initiative enter its eighteenth year.

Anzisha Prize launches mini-documentary series to enable educators around the world to share African entrepreneurship success stories

Educators can now share the journeys of very young African entrepreneurs in the #ItStartsWithYou series that highlights key moments that led to their success.

#ItStartsWithYou sheds light on eight very young Africans whose passions, commitments and grit showcase what it means to embark on an entrepreneurial journey at a young age. The documentaries reveal new role models for other youth who might be considering entrepreneurship. Through the series, the Anzisha Prize is intentional in highlighting the importance of support from parents, educators, investors and policymakers if young people are to make successful transitions to entrepreneurship – as well as sharing key moments that are instrumental in each entrepreneur’s story.

Through free-to-download case studies that accompany each documentary, educators will have a chance to delve deeper into each story and build lesson plans that encourage their students to see entrepreneurship as a career they can pursue. The case studies will serve as a curriculum tool for educators who want to build entrepreneurial education into their schools and classrooms.

Watch here.

